Realme 9 Pro Plus receives first certification and must be the most powerful in the family

The realme 9 family will only be officially launched in 2022, but the first certifications for the devices have already started to emerge. This weekend, some leak channels revealed that the 9 Pro Plus realme has just finished. go through the IMEI database.

According to the available sheet, the smartphone must carry the number RMX3393 and it will most likely be the most powerful device in the line. However, as expected, there is still no relevant information about the specs of the realme 9 Pro Plus.