Realme 9 Pro Plus receives first certification and must be the most powerful in the family

The realme 9 family will only be officially launched in 2022, but the first certifications for the devices have already started to emerge. This weekend, some leak channels revealed that the 9 Pro Plus realme has just finished. go through the IMEI database.
According to the available sheet, the smartphone must carry the number RMX3393 and it will most likely be the most powerful device in the line. However, as expected, there is still no relevant information about the specs of the realme 9 Pro Plus.
The realme 9 line should be presented to the world in the first quarter of 2022 and should have as a great highlight the 5G connection and the continuous evolution in the field of hardware.
Although it is still too early to speculate, the market is betting that the 9 Pro Plus realme will be official with AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 870 processor.
The chipset must work in conjunction with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
Like its predecessor, the realme 9 Pro Plus can also adopt the use of the 108 MP main camera, in addition to delivering other improvements in other sensors.
For now, the realme has not officially spoken out about the leak of information from the new members of the realme 9 line, but it seems that more details should emerge over the next few weeks.