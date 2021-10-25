Reassessments, doubts and turns: Cruzeiro sights Remo with access far from the horizon

Cruzeiro will only return to training this Monday (25), when it starts preparations for the match against Remo, next Thursday (28), at 9:30 pm, at Independência, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão Series B. The main reinforcement of the team thinking about this duel will be the return of Vanderlei Luxemburgo to the bench. He served a suspension against Avaí, when Raposa had the assistant Maurício Copertino leading the team.

But the team is looking forward to the situation of midfielder Marco Antônio, who left the field still in the initial stage of the 1-0 defeat to Santa Catarina, when he injured his right ankle, as well as striker Thiago, who also took a blow to his ankle and left the field accusing pains.

The two will be re-evaluated by the medical department this Monday (25). If they don’t meet the conditions, coach Luxemburgo has options like Giovanni for midfield, and also Marcelo Moreno, including a starter designed for attack.

Against Remo, Cruzeiro will have the returns of Giovanni and Adriano, who were suspended. The club is still awaiting the situation of Claudinho, another option for creation, removed because he contracted Covid-19 and has been recovering.

The Cruise appears with limited access possibilities. Right now, math has a probability of 0.0012. However, fourth place is expected to win 63 points. With that, the team commanded by Luxemburg would have no more chances to fight for the return to the elite, embittering, for the third year in a row, the second division. The starred team is in 12th place, with 39 points.

