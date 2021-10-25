Rebeca Andrade sets new goal: taking Brazil’s team to the Olympics | world of artistic gymnastics

After winning gold and silver at the Kitakyushu Artistic Gymnastics World Championship, Rebeca Andrade closed the 2021 season and now wants to enjoy the well-deserved vacation. The 22-year-old gymnast, however, is already starting to make plans towards Paris 2024. The new goal is set: she wants to help Brazil qualify again a complete female team for the Olympics.

– In my head I always have that the future belongs only to God. But I’m going to continue training hard as I’ve done all these years so that I know how to respect what my body needs. I really want to be in Paris with the team. It will be very important for us to get this place. I’m going to give 110% of myself so that we can do it. I really want to go to Paris 2024 with the team – said Rebeca.

1 of 2 Rebeca Andrade in the bar final at the World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Rebeca Andrade in the bar final at the World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The competition for teams is one of the most traditional in gymnastics, along with that of the general individual, in which Rebeca was silver in Tokyo. It is also the main way to rank gymnasts for Paris. There are again five gymnasts per team in 2024, while each of the 12 groups had four representatives in Japan.

Brazil classified a complete team for the Games in Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016. The sequence was broken in Tokyo after the country ended up in 14th position at the 2019 World Cup, not counting Rebeca Andrade, who had just a few months before he underwent surgery on his right knee. Only Rebeca and Flávia Saraiva represented the country at the Olympics.

2 of 2 Jade Barbosa, Rebeca Andrade, Lorrane Oliveira, Daniele Hypolito, Flávia Saraiva formed the Brazil team at Rio 2016 — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG Jade Barbosa, Rebeca Andrade, Lorrane Oliveira, Daniele Hypolito, and Flávia Saraiva formed the Brazil team at Rio 2016 — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

To be able to classify the Brazilian team, the Olympic champion is already carefully studying all their steps. Thinking about it, he chose not to perform on the World Cup and preserve his body, after all he has already lost three World Cups due to injuries. A decision she again defended.