Recife becomes a city of occupations, with expensive rent, poor without income and lack of housing policy

In all strata, paying rent to live in Recife means allocating a large part of the income to housing. In the last 12 months, the city has accumulated the biggest increase in rental prices, also confirming one of the most expensive square meters in the country. equating the cost of living to cities like Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The rise in prices, which continued to rise during the covid-19 pandemic, leads owners and tenants, in the middle and upper classes, to renegotiate their hiring. For the poorest, the issue lays bare the lack of efficient public housing policies and increases the number of squatters and irregular housing throughout the city.

>>> Lack of infrastructure, select neighborhoods and little offer: why does Recife have one of the most expensive rentals in the country?

Until 2019, 65% of the housing deficit in the Metropolitan Region of Recife corresponded to families that committed more than 30% of their income to rent. Faced with the pandemic, the perception is that the number is only increasing.

In revised data from the João Pinheiro Foundation, used to support the elaboration of public policies by the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), between 2016 and 2019, the housing deficit in Greater Recife increased from 112,250 to 113,275 units. Following the evolutions in the State (246,898, in 2019) and in the Northeast (1,778,964, also in 2019). Until the year before the pandemic, the deficit variation was relatively small (0.9%), from 2016 to 2019; while in the same period the excessive burden of rent grew 4%, going from 72,327 to 75,151 in the municipalities of Greater Recife.

The weight of rent on the housing deficit. A building that was abandoned on Av. Martins de Barros was invaded by homeless people. – FILIPE JORDÃO/JC IMAGE

“There are several factors (for this growth). The first is the question of income. The situation of household income has shown fluctuations, mainly downwards. Since 2015, income has been falling, this is a demand-side issue with rising unemployment. On the other hand, you have, in formal contracts, the weight of the variation in the IGP-M, which also had a very strong upward oscillation in the pandemic”, explains Frederico Poley, coordinator of the housing deficit survey at Fundação João Pinheiro.

Housing deficit in Recife – Photo: Felipe Ribeiro/JC Image

The two issues, although not the only ones, are dominant in explaining the mismatch between the value of rents and the population’s access to property rental. In addition, they clearly distinguish the poorest – who generally access rental through the informal market and feel the problem more on the income side – from people with greater purchasing power, who do not have the contracts referenced by the IGP-M but still face the higher cost in finding rented housing.

“In the case of the excessive burden that we calculate, this burden is mainly concentrated on families with up to three minimum wages, they are the ones that most easily commit 30% of their income to rent. Of this portion of up to three, almost 2/3 are families that earn only two salaries, almost 80% of the main portion that lives with the onus is in households with very low income”, warns Poley.

More vulnerable, without access to the judiciary, formal contracts and financial support to guarantee housing, this portion of the population makes the impact of the burden of the lease more visible, in unoccupied land – without social function, buildings and streets.

“Our perception, due to the worsening economic crisis, is that many families are finding it difficult to pay their rent even in precarious situations. We can see this in the number of occupations that have been appearing in the city, many people who are now in these new (occupations) have this history of not being able to pay the rent anymore”, says the National Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Brazil, Socorro Milk.

Although there is no specific survey on the number of new occupations, as well as the reasons that led people to this condition, the City of Recife says that this is a national problem.

“A survey carried out by more than one hundred entities and social movements in the “Zero Eviction Campaign”, against evictions during the pandemic, showed that the number of evicted families increased by 340% in the country between August 2020 and August 2021. In Recife, the City Hall she has not been the author of this type of lawsuit”, she justifies.

Housing deficit in Recife – Photo: Bobby Fabisak

The same survey, however, points out that Pernambuco is the third state in the number of eviction threats, with 9,299 families at risk of being homeless. In addition, 2,000 evictions were registered in the state, placing it prominently in the ranking. The survey does not include municipal clippings.

Just last week, the PCR was the target of two demonstrations by the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) due to threats of eviction and lack of housing.

In eight years, according to the city hall, the city received 20 housing projects, with the delivery of 2,667 new units, benefiting more than 10,000 people with the works.

However, the city continues with a “skeleton” of houses, totaling four housing complexes under construction, some of them with more than ten years of construction, totaling 1,528 housing units (UHs). The city awaits the entrance of Housing Encanta Moça I and II (Bode) – 600 rooms; Housing Vila Brasil I (Joana Bezerra) – 128 rooms, Housing Vila Brasil II – 320 rooms (Joana Bezerra), Pilar (Bairro do Recife) – 256 rooms – and Sérgio Loreto (São José) – 224 rooms.

To reduce the size of the deficit, specialists point out that it is necessary to think of integrated solutions that improve the population’s quality of life and demand direct investment from the public sector, without transferring responsibility to the private sector.

“I don’t see Recife structuring this (housing) policy in a transparent way, with established programs that generate a response on a sufficient scale. Pilot projects need to gain another perspective, with direct public investment, without counterpart. We have a complex problem that the city hall needs to face”, points out Socorro Leite.

According to her, there is a lack of prioritization for the issue of housing in the city and even when initiatives are taken, they remain palliative, without realizing the problem as a whole.

Housing deficit in Recife – Photo: Bobby Fabisak

“The recently launched land regularization program is very small. It is necessary to have programmatic lines that are more conducive to attracting resources. The city recently announced a new loan from Caixa, which will be used for road infrastructure. What is more urgent, building bridges or houses? This actually ends up increasing the deficit, with more eviction”, warns Leite.

According to Poley, it is necessary to think about the construction of housing, social rental and also infrastructure services throughout the city. “When you guarantee the infrastructure, you can even think about shifting this demand, increasing the supply of adequate housing, which can generate a trend towards lower prices, with greater adequate supply in the city”, he argues.

In the matter of lease, the most direct action of the city in the transfer of resources is the housing allowance, currently paid to 5,660 families, in the amount of R$ 200 reais per month. taking into account this single source of rent payments, it is understood that these people add to the account of the qualitative deficit, only managing to access precarious housing and generating cohabitation.

Last Thursday, the city hall announced a new program aimed at building housing. A package of tax benefits will offer exemptions from taxes and municipal fees for the activity of construction companies, especially in relation to social housing, which, according to the PCR, will benefit. City Hall The forecast is that more than 8,000 residential projects will come out of the paper by the end of 2022 in the city, bringing together contributions of more than R$ 3 billion and generating almost 20,000 new jobs.

Another action still on hold comes from the federal government, with the social lease. Announced a year ago, within the Casa Verde e Amarela Program, the measure seeks housing production through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Still in the definition phase, by the MDR, the pilot project foresees the service of families with monthly income of up to R$ 2 thousand and another group between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 4 thousand, with access to properties with easy leasing.