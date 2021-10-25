Red Bull Bragantino wins São Paulo

Tonight (24), São Paulo went to Bragança Paulista and lost to Red Bull Bragantino. Luan Cândido shook the net at 11 minutes of the 2nd half, with his head, and gave the home team the victory by 1-0 in a game valid for the Brazilian Championship.

With the result, Bragantino goes to fifth position and gets the same score as Palmeiras and Flamengo (46), who have fewer games. São Paulo, with 34, is in 13th position and, today, would not even have a spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

It is noteworthy that Tricolor could have had better luck if Pablo had not lost a goal scored in the first half.

Who did well: Helinho

His match was worth every penny of the R$ 400,000 that the Bragança club will have to pay the Tricolor to climb it – he plays for Massa Bruta on loan from São Paulo. He made hell up front and even helped in the defense.

Who was wrong: Pablo

Not only for the lost goal, but the truth is that the center forward can’t really make a good game for São Paulo, leading the fans to despair.

Frantic start and chances on both sides

Both teams started at a fast pace, with dangerous arrivals. The first one was from the home team, with Artur, just after 2 minutes. After a crossed ball, the forward took the left-hand side of the tricolor defense and hit hard and low – Volpi put it to corner. Reinado responded at 6 with a cross kick, which went very close.

Pablo loses unbelievable goal, no goalkeeper

Pablo loses goal against Red Bull Bragantino

Striker Pablo agreed with the critics. Igor Gomes launched Luciano within the Bragantino area. The forward shared with goalkeeper Cleiton, and the ball fell to Pablo, alone, without a goalkeeper, with the goal in front of him. But, hindered by Luciano, the center forward managed what seemed impossible and did the most difficult, hitting over the goal.

Helinho is in danger

Bragantino responded in the 26th minute. In a rehearsed move in the corner kick, Helinho hit without much force, but a lot in the corner, to force Tiago Volpi to stretch to defend at the foot of his right crossbar.

Dangerous Helinho again

Once again, the São Paulo player loaned to Bragantino brought problems for the holder of his economic rights. Helinho received a cross in the São Paulo area, beat Orejuela in the high-level dispute and forced Tiago Volpi to make a great save to avoid a goal by Red Bull Bragantino.

Sara stops at Cleiton and Luan Cândido in additions

The Tricolor had two golden chances to open the scoreboard already in the additions of the first stage. Twice, Gabriel Sara was prevented from swinging the net. At 46, almost entering the small area, he hit hard, and Cleiton defended. A minute later, Pablo was curt, even lying down, to get ready for Sara. This time, who prevented the ball from entering was Luan Cândido.

Bragantino swings the net, but offside

Bragantino started the second half pressing and shook the net after 4 minutes. Ramires hit a free kick in the area, and Luan Cândido stretched out to touch and hit Volpi’s crossbar. Luan himself caught the rebound and pushed into the goal. But the full-back was offside on the first deflection, and the goal was disallowed.

At 11, Luan’s goal was worth it

Luan Cândido makes 1-0 for Red Bull Bragantino

The corner came after Arboleda’s providential disarming of Arthur. But in the aftermath, it was he himself who took the corner kick to Luan, in the direction of the first pole, in the line of the small area. The side climbed higher than Miranda and headed hard and out of Volpi’s reach, on the other post.

São Paulo insists, and Bragantino closes

With no other remedy, São Paulo went ahead and hammered. Rogério Ceni made all the moves he could, without being able to break Massa Bruta’s defense. Bragantino knew how to protect themselves to launch counterattacks and, even controlling the game, continued to be more dangerous than the visitors.

DATASHEET

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 1 X 0 SÃO PAULO

Reason: Brazilian championship

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (MG)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto (MG)

Goal: Luan Cândido (RBB)

Yellow Cards: Helinho and Jadsom (RBB)

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Weverton (Edimar), Léo Ortiz, Fabrício Bruno and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Ramires (Luciano) and Pedrinho (Cuello); Artur and Jan Hurtado (Alerrandro) and Helinho (Novaes). Technician: Maurice Barbieri.

SÃO PAULO: Volpi; Oreruela (Igor Vinicius), Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero (Eder), Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes and Nestor (Vitor Bueno); Luciano (Benitez) and Pablo (Marquinhos). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.