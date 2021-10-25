Redmi Note 11 Pro passes Geekbench with Dimensity chipset and more

Xiaomi is just a few days away from holding the big event presenting the Redmi Note 11 line. Earlier, we saw that smartphones should hit the market with multiple connections and even support for 120W fast charging.
Now, while the public’s anxiety increases even more, the Geekbench page ended up publishing the results of the first benchmark tests of the Redmi Note 11 Pro.
The biggest highlight is that this device must come out of the box with MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. In addition, we also have confirmation of the device numbering: 21091116C.
As we can see above, the Redmi Note 11 Pro managed to score 740 points in the single-core test and 2221 in the multi-core test. The model tested on the platform also has 8 GB of RAM and already runs Android 11.
For now, the other smartphone specs still remain a bit of a secret, but the main leaks indicate that we are talking about an intermediate with AMOLED display.
In addition, it should also have a 120 Hz rate screen, 16 MP front camera and three rear sensors with 108 MP main. Finally, the entire set will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with a 67W charge.
The expected price for the most basic variant is US$ 250, something around R$ 1,425 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.