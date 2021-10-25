Redmi Note 11 Pro passes Geekbench with Dimensity chipset and more

Xiaomi is just a few days away from holding the big event presenting the Redmi Note 11 line. Earlier, we saw that smartphones should hit the market with multiple connections and even support for 120W fast charging.

Now, while the public’s anxiety increases even more, the Geekbench page ended up publishing the results of the first benchmark tests of the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

The biggest highlight is that this device must come out of the box with MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. In addition, we also have confirmation of the device numbering: 21091116C.