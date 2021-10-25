Renato Augusto plays in different positions and stands out in the draw against Internacional

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians was only in the draw against Internacional. In Beira-Rio, Sylvinho’s team trailed behind on the scoreboard, turned the game around and took the equalizing goal in the final minutes. The great highlight of Timão, once again, was Renato Augusto.

The shirt 8, in addition to having good numbers, stood out for the way he played. If in the first half he played in his normal role and was one of the main names, in the second stage Renato played centered in attack and helped Corinthians while he was on the field.

According to the analysis profile SCCP Scouts, Renato Augusto had good numbers. With the ball, the midfielder submitted six times, dribbled four times and even gave a decisive pass to a teammate. In total, there were eight duels won in 12 played during the 92 minutes that was on the field.

Without the ball, Renato Augusto also helped Sylvinho’s team. Also according to the profile, the shirt 8 had a cut and a tackle. The player had his heat map concentrated on the left side of Corinthians’ midfield.

Timão returns to the field on November 1st. At the Neo Química Arena, Corinthians receives Chapecoense, for the Brasileirão.

See numbers of Renato Augusto against Internacional

