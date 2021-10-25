Rio evaluates ‘eliminating virtually all restrictive measures’ against Covid at the end of November, says Secretary of Health | Rio de Janeiro

The Secretary of Health of Rio, Daniel Soranz, said in an interview with GloboNews this Sunday (24), that City Hall expects to withdraw practically all restrictive measures against Covid-19 at the end of November.

According to him, masks will only be used on public transport (watch the interview above).

The measure, however, depends on reducing the number of cases of the disease.

“Our expectation is that by the end of November we will be able to eliminate practically all the restrictive measures, keeping masks only in public transport. Everything will depend on the reduction of cases, the reduction of hospitalizations and the good epidemiological progress.”

BRAZIL: Moving Average of New Covid Cases Completes 15 Days on Downtrend

Rio has less bed occupancy since the beginning of the pandemic

Decree on the use of masks

The secretary also said that the decree on making the use of masks more flexible will only be published when the municipality reaches the rate of 65% of the population vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19

According to Soranz, the expectation is that the brand is beaten this Monday (25). Only after that will a new decree be issued. to make the use of masks in the city more flexible.

“We need to wait to beat the percentage. Despite the number of other indicators providing more security. Our expectation is to beat the percentage this Monday so that it can be published this Monday and take effect from Tuesday,” he said.

Despite saying that the numbers are favorable for easing measures, Soranz asked that the masks continue to be used:

1 de 1 RJ, 12/05/2020 Statue of Getúlio Vargas appears wearing a mask — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1 RJ, 05/12/2020 Statue of Getúlio Vargas appears in a mask — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1

“We still ask people to avoid being crowded in closed places, and that they prefer to wear masks in closed places.”

Vaccination in Rio: what to do

Moving average of deaths and cases in RJ

The secretary also appealed for no shortage of vaccines for the municipality of Rio by the end of 2021. According to him, two million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 are still to be applied in the municipality of Rio alone, not counting the dose of reinforcement in 2022 for the entire population of the municipality.