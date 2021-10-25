Roberto Jefferson attacks Alexandre de Moraes again in letter: ‘I’ll hire Xandão’s wife’ | Brazil

Roberto Jefferson, former federal deputyReproduction – social networks
Posted 25/10/2021 09:09 | Updated 10/25/2021 10:51 AM
“I lost another one at Esseteefe (sic). Boy, this is ugly for me! I’ll do a national campaign on the internet to raise 3 million reais. I’ll hire the office of Dona Vivi, Xandão’s wife, as it’s the only way to become the game in that cave. She’s a specialist in higher courts, she knows the tricks of that gang. I’m going to start the fundraising campaign with a bag of filo in the streets, just like Lula’s gang used to do. Some money, please. Help me!”, Jefferson said in a message to supporters.
The former parliamentarian also asked his allies to “pray for Xandão Psalm 109: 6-19. Amen”. The excerpt refers to a video that Jefferson recorded and cites a “curse on the wicked and wicked”. “Let his days be few, and another take his office. Let his children be orphans and his wife a widow,” emphasizes the quoted passage, insinuating the minister’s death.
Roberto Jefferson was arrested on August 13 at the request of the Federal Police. The politician is suspected of being a member of a criminal organization that works to attack democracy.