Roberto Jefferson attacks Alexandre de Moraes again in letter: ‘I’ll hire Xandão’s wife’ | Brazil



Roberto Jefferson, former federal deputy – Reproduction – social networks

Posted 25/10/2021 09:09 | Updated 10/25/2021 10:51 AM

Roberto Jefferson, national president of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), wrote a new letter at the Bangu 8 penitentiary. Dated October 22, the former federal deputy again attacked Supreme Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes. The information is from the journalist William Beloved. “I lost another one at Esseteefe (sic). Boy, this is ugly for me! I’ll do a national campaign on the internet to raise 3 million reais. I’ll hire the office of Dona Vivi, Xandão’s wife, as it’s the only way to become the game in that cave. She’s a specialist in higher courts, she knows the tricks of that gang. I’m going to start the fundraising campaign with a bag of filo in the streets, just like Lula’s gang used to do. Some money, please. Help me!”, Jefferson said in a message to supporters.

The former parliamentarian also asked his allies to “pray for Xandão Psalm 109: 6-19. Amen”. The excerpt refers to a video that Jefferson recorded and cites a “curse on the wicked and wicked”. “Let his days be few, and another take his office. Let his children be orphans and his wife a widow,” emphasizes the quoted passage, insinuating the minister’s death.

Roberto Jefferson was arrested on August 13 at the request of the Federal Police. The politician is suspected of being a member of a criminal organization that works to attack democracy.