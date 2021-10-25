Roberto Jefferson hospitalized in a hurry; defense claims risk of death – Politics

(photo: Valter Campanato/Ag. Brasil) The president of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB) and former deputy, Roberto Jefferson, was admitted today (24/10) in the hospital of the prison complex in Rio de Janeiro. He had complications in his health, had a high fever, tachycardia and low blood pressure. His defense alleges that the situation is serious, even at the risk of death.

“There is no doubt that there is a serious risk that the applicant will die if he is kept in the prison, as SEAP [Secretria de Administrao Penitenciria do Rio de Janeiro] it has already stated that it does not have adequate conditions to maintain the stabilization of its health”, says an excerpt of the request addressed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The lawyers asked the STF minister, Alexandre de Moraes, to transfer the politician, an ally of Jair Bolsonaro (No Party) to Hospital Samaritano, using an electronic ankle bracelet. Still unanswered, Moraes had previously stated that “the prison must be maintained to guarantee public order and the proper continuation of the process”.

the second time that Roberto Jefferson goes through health complications. In September, he was admitted with a urinary tract infection, low back pain, and underwent a catheterization to clear an artery. Alexandre de Moraes ordered the former deputy to return to prison after he was discharged, which happened on the 14th of that month.

In a post on Twitter, Roberto Jefferson’s daughter, former deputy Christiane Brasil, expressed concern for her father, who could not stay in a “toxic environment” because of his fragile health. She appealed to the minister to let him go home, before “the worst can happen.”

Another person who spoke through social media was the PTB interim president, Graciela Nienov. “Many may not even appreciate Roberto Jefferson’s fight, imprisoned for defending our freedom. The PTB remains firm in this fight, everyone is watching the abandonment he is suffering. Is it by chance or thought?”, he wrote.

Roberto Jefferson’s arrest was decreed by Alexandre de Moraes, on August 13, for alleged participation in an anti-democratic criminal organization, which had the intention of destabilizing democracy and spreading lies about STF ministers.

The PTB president was also denounced by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for attacking the institutions and their work, as well as inciting violence against senators and ministers.

On Thursday (10/21), five of the PTB’s federal deputies called for the removal of Jefferson and the party’s national leadership for misuse of the party fund and offenses to the Supreme Court.