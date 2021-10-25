Roberto Jefferson is hospitalized and the defense tells the STF that the former deputy runs ‘serious risk’ of dying

BRASÍLIA — Back at the Bangu 8 prison, in Rio de Janeiro, former deputy Roberto Jefferson had to be admitted this Sunday to the prison complex hospital due to complications in his health, such as high fever, tachycardia and low blood pressure. Faced with the medical situation, the PTB president’s defense asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to transfer the ally of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to a private hospital in Barra da Tijuca, claiming “serious risk” of life.
Jefferson returned to prison on the 14th, as determined by minister Alexandre de Moraes, after the politician was discharged from hospital. He had been hospitalized since the beginning of September with a urinary infection and low back pain and was also submitted to a catheterization to unclog an artery.
For the minister, “the prison must be maintained to guarantee public order and the proper continuation of the process”. Jefferson had his preventive detention decreed on August 13, as determined by Moraes for his alleged participation in a criminal organization that would act to destabilize democracy and spread lies about STF ministers.
In the request made to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, Jefferson’s lawyers ask for his immediate transfer to the Hospital Samaritano, where he was hospitalized with the use of an electronic ankle bracelet, and speak of a serious health situation, including the risk of death.
“It is unmistakable that there is a serious risk of the applicant dying if he is kept in the prison, as SEAP [Secretária de Adminitsração Penitenciária do Rio de Janeiro] he has already stated that he does not have adequate conditions to maintain the stabilization of his health”, they state in the manifestation to the STF.
On social networks, Jefferson’s worsening health status was commented on by his daughter, former deputy Christiane Brasil, and by PTB interim president, Graciela Nienov.
“My father went back to the prison hospital. His fragile health does not allow him to stay in a toxic environment like that, away from his caregiver. If he doesn’t go home soon, the worst could happen. I pray that Alexandre will let him go home. “, wrote Brazil in a post made on Twitter.
Nienov published that Jefferson had been transferred to the hospital in Bangu 8 and, in another comment, said that the former deputy was arrested “for defending our freedom”.
“Many may not even appreciate Roberto Jefferson’s fight, imprisoned for defending our freedom. The PTB remains firm in this fight, everyone is watching the abandonment he is suffering. Is it by chance or thought?”, he said.
In addition to being imprisoned, Jefferson has already been denounced by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for his attacks on institutions. On Thursday, five federal deputies from the PTB bench called for the removal of Jefferson and the entire national leadership for misuse of the party fund and offenses to the Supreme Court.