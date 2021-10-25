Roberto Jefferson is interned in prison; PTB deputy asks for prayer

by

Rio de Janeiro – With fever, low blood pressure, accumulation of fluid in the legs and pain in the liver, former deputy Roberto Jefferson, according to his allies, was admitted on Saturday afternoon (23/10) in a unit of the Penitentiary Complex of Gericinó, west zone From Rio.

Roberto JeffersonRoberto Jefferson

Valter Campanato/Brazil Agency

roberto Jefferson former deputy prisoner STF threatensroberto Jefferson former deputy arrested STF threatens 7

Former federal deputy and national president of the PTB, Roberto JeffersonFábio Vieira/Metropolis

Roberto JeffersonRoberto-Jefferson

PTB national president was arrested on August 13Fábio Vieira/Metropolis

0

On social networks this Sunday, the PTB’s National Vice President, Garciela Nienov, asked for prayers for improvements to the politician’s framework. The hospitalization was also confirmed by Jefferson’s lawyer, Luiz Gustavo Pereira da Cunha.

In a statement, the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) informed that Jefferson is interned at the Hamilton Agostinho General Emergency Room, in the Gericinó Complex, to undergo an ultrasound exam on Tuesday (10/26). internal is lucid, verbalizing and his clinical condition is stable”, says excerpt.

Roberto Jefferson was arrested on August 13 by order of the Minister of the Supreme Court, Alexandre Moraes. He is accused of integrating digital militia to attack democracy.

On September 29, Jefferson, who is president of the PTB, underwent a catheterization procedure at the Samaritano hospital, in Barra da Tijuca.

Shortly before leaving the hospital, the former deputy sent a video to allies in which he attacked Minister Alexandre de Moraes: “I pray in disfavor of Xandão”.