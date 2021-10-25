Roberto Jefferson is interned in prison; PTB deputy asks for prayer

Rio de Janeiro – With fever, low blood pressure, accumulation of fluid in the legs and pain in the liver, former deputy Roberto Jefferson, according to his allies, was admitted on Saturday afternoon (23/10) in a unit of the Penitentiary Complex of Gericinó, west zone From Rio.

On social networks this Sunday, the PTB’s National Vice President, Garciela Nienov, asked for prayers for improvements to the politician’s framework. The hospitalization was also confirmed by Jefferson’s lawyer, Luiz Gustavo Pereira da Cunha.

Roberto Jefferson had to be admitted to the prison hospital, with high fever (39°C), low blood pressure (09/5), tachycardia (110bpm), pain on palpation in the liver region, accumulation of fluid in the legs. I ask you prayers that he can get out of this.

In a statement, the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) informed that Jefferson is interned at the Hamilton Agostinho General Emergency Room, in the Gericinó Complex, to undergo an ultrasound exam on Tuesday (10/26). internal is lucid, verbalizing and his clinical condition is stable”, says excerpt.

Roberto Jefferson was arrested on August 13 by order of the Minister of the Supreme Court, Alexandre Moraes. He is accused of integrating digital militia to attack democracy.

On September 29, Jefferson, who is president of the PTB, underwent a catheterization procedure at the Samaritano hospital, in Barra da Tijuca.

Shortly before leaving the hospital, the former deputy sent a video to allies in which he attacked Minister Alexandre de Moraes: “I pray in disfavor of Xandão”.