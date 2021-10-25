Rodolfo Rodrigues: Draw with the taste of defeat for Corinthians – 10/24/2021

After a troubled week after the defeat in the derby against São Paulo and the rumors of a possible dismissal of coach Sylvinho, Corinthians drew with Internacional at Beira-Rio, by 2 x 2, this Sunday (24). After turning the game around in the second half, Corinthians suffered a draw in stoppage time, leaving with a feeling of defeat.

After starting the match badly, suffering a goal after 8 minutes, due to lack of attention to the positioning of Gabriel and Fábio Santos, Corinthians created little in the first stage. In the second half, coach Sylvinho messed up the team and Corinthians managed a comeback in three minutes.

To replace Gabriel, who did little in the game, Sylvinho placed Du Queiroz, winning as a pass. As for Vitinho, who surprisingly started as a starter, the coach put Gustavo Mosquito. In addition, he changed the position of Renato Augusto, leaving him more advanced, as a center forward, in place of Róger Guedes, who started playing open on the left.

The change had an effect and Corinthians reached a draw with Giuliano after a great move by Gabriel Pereira, in the 19th minute. Shortly after, Róger, on the left, suffered a penalty, which Fábio Santos converted. Better on the field, Corinthians managed to control Inter’s actions, but ended up punished late in the game, in another inattentive move from the defense, when Gustavo Maia landed a beautiful shot, on 47 minutes.

Faced with a direct rival and coming from two defeats away from home (Sport and São Paulo), Corinthians entered the field needing the victory to recover in the competition. After a bad first half and a big comeback, the draw turned out to be bad for Corinthians, who are under pressure again, as they are distancing themselves from the top-placed teams and from the direct spot in the 2022 Libertadores.

In the next games, Corinthians takes Chapecoense and Fortaleza in the Neo Química Arena without being able to think about a draw to continue dreaming of their biggest goal in the Brasileirão. Mainly also for the disputed Sylvinho.

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)