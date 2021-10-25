Rodolfo Rodrigues: Only tragedy takes away the title of the Brasileirão do Atlético-MG – 25/10/2021

Leader of the Brasileirão with 59 points at the end of the 28th round, Atlético-MG took a big leap towards the title, which they haven’t seen for 50 years, by beating Cuiabá by 2 x 1 this Sunday (24), after Flamengo’s stumble. on Saturday (23). With an advantage of 11 points over Fortaleza (runner-up with 48 points and one game more), Galo is very close to ending his uncomfortable fast.

According to the Chance de Gol website, Atlético de Cuca has an 87.7% chance of being champion against Flamengo’s 12.1%, in an analysis that takes into account the remaining games and the performance of the teams so far in Serie A. On the Infobola website, the chance is even greater (94% against just 4% of Fla).

In the era of Brasileirão by points running, since 2003, Atlético-MG has the 3rd best campaign among clubs with 27 games played, with 59 points, only behind Flamengo in 2019 and São Paulo in 2007. Among the 8 teams with the best campaigns, all raised the cup at the end of the championship.

Best campaigns in Brasileirão for points run between clubs with 27 games:

64 – Flemish (2019)

60 – São Paulo (2007)

[59] – Atlético-MG (2021)

59 – Cruise (2013)

59 – Fluminense (2012)

58 – Corinthians (2017)

57 – Corinthians (2015)

56 – Cruise (2014)

56 – São Paulo (2020)

Another positive factor in favor of Atlético-MG is their points difference in relation to the second placed team. And that’s one game less in this 28th round. In the straight points, only São Paulo in 2007 had a greater difference in relation to the vice-leader (12 points). That’s what Galo could have 14 points. All those who opened this wide advantage were champions.

Greater points difference from 1st to 2nd in the 28th round of the Brasileirão by consecutive points – 20 clubs (2006-2021):

12 – São Paulo 63 / Cruzeiro 51 (2007)

[11] – Atlético-MG 59 (-1 game) / Fortaleza 48 (2021)

10 – Cruise 59 / Botafogo 49 (2013)

10 – Flamengo 67 / Palmeiras 57 (2019)

Since 2006, when the Brazilian Championship started to be disputed by 20 clubs, the champion with the worst campaign was Flamengo of 2009, with 67 points. To get there, Galo would need just 8 more points from 11 games remaining (33 points up for grabs). If it continues with its current use, 72.8%, Atlético-MG could finish the championship with the second best campaign in history, only behind Flamengo in 2019 (78.9%).

In this period of Brasileirão with 20 clubs, the average points of the champion teams was 77 points. To get there, there are then 18 points for Atlético-MG to confirm the title. But maybe you need a lot less, as your rivals had to win virtually every game to reach that score. Flamengo, with 46 points and 13 games remaining, can score a maximum of 85 points.

In the next round, with the direct confrontation against Flamengo, at Maracanã, Galo will be able to maintain the difference or even increase it. It’s very difficult for Atlético-MG to lose this title. Only a great tragedy even in these last games would take away this achievement from Rooster. Something much worse than São Paulo in 2020, which after the 27th round, when it was the leader, had 7 games without a win and won only 2 of the last 11 games, finishing in 4th place.

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)