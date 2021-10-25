Rogério Ceni designs attack with Calleri, Rigoni and Luciano

After the defeat by Red Bull Bragantino, Rogério Ceni gave clues as to how he intends to set up São Paulo’s offensive system when he has the entire squad at his disposal. That’s because the tricolor coach projected to form an attacking trio in the future with Jonathan Calleri, Emiliano Rigoni and Luciano.

The three players together participated in more than half of the goals scored by São Paulo in the Brazilian Championship. The team from São Paulo has 22 goals in the competition. Of these, three were scored by Calleri, one by Luciano and four by Rigoni. The latter still gave four passes to goal, totaling 12 participations for the trio.

The contribution of the set could be even greater if Pablo hadn’t crossed Luciano’s move, who fatally scored the goal after dribbling goalkeeper Cleiton in yesterday’s defeat (24), in Bragança.

“I think Luciano plays better in the position he played today, as second striker, side by side with Pablo. Of course it’s possible to play Luciano, Calleri and Rigoni. Let’s see how best fit the team so they can play,” he declared the coach.

The training would not be unprecedented. In the 1-1 draw with Santos, on the last 7th, the then tricolor coach Hernán Crespo started the confrontation with the three. But Luciano played more at the back, like a midfielder, with Marquinhos forming a trio facing the Argentines. Rogério, in turn, understands that Luciano should play further ahead.

But on October 11, in the 0-0 draw with Cuiabá, Rigoni had a muscle injury in his left thigh and was not available to Rogério. Thus, the coach is still waiting for the opportunity to join them – which would also remove Pablo from a possible title.