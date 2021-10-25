Rogério Ceni indicates list of reinforcements for São Paulo in 2022; see names

Credit: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Coach Rogério Ceni took over São Paulo on the same day that the club confirmed the departure of Hernán Crespo, last October 13, and has already passed on a short list of reinforcements that he would like to count on from 2022 onwards.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the names that were asked for by the new coach acted under Ceni’s command in the other two clubs he worked for.

the midfielders Diego Ribas and Willian Aaron, Flamengo, in addition to the goalkeeper Felipe Alves, from Fortaleza, are the three names so far indicated by the commander of the Tricolor.

Of the three, the “easiest” to get the contract at this time is Diego, since the midfielder has a contract with Flamengo only until December this year, and may even sign a pre-contract at this time. The player, however, seems to be in the plans of the Rio club, which intends to renew the bond for another season.

On the other hand, defensive midfielder Willian Arão would hardly change Fla for São Paulo. The absolute titleholder in the rubro-negro midfield, the player has a contract until December 2023 and was recently refused an offer worth US$ 4 million from Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates.

Finally, goalkeeper Felipe Alves should also not have his hiring facilitated by São Paulo as he renewed his contract with Fortaleza recently. The new bond with Leão do Pici lasts until December 2023.

READ TOO:

Muricy Ramalho opens the game about Benítez’s situation in São Paulo

Vampeta contests “reinforcement” in São Paulo, Roger Flores defends Marcelinho and more: press highlights

Arão, Diego, Cavani and more: what’s new in the ball market for 2022

Series B: Botafogo in the lead and Vasco in the ‘cola’; see the classification of the return after the 31st round

Neymar lives way down the start of the season in Ligue 1; see numbers