Romeu Zema freezes ICMS on diesel in Minas Gerais

GONÇALVES (MG) – Minas Gerais will freeze the reference price for calculating the ICMS (tax on the circulation of goods and services) that is levied on diesel in the state. The announcement was made by the governor, Romeu Zema (Novo), on his Twitter page this Monday (25).

The measure will be provisional and has not yet been published in the Official Gazette. Zema said that the increase in the value of fuel, resulting from constant adjustments by Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), “has direct consequences on the cost of living of miners,” he wrote.

“The Government of Minas will freeze the ICMS on diesel in the state as of this Monday,” stated the governor.

According to the latest fuel price survey carried out by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), diesel accumulates this year an increase of 38.18%, being sold at the pumps at an average price of R$ 4.983.

Shortly after Zema’s announcement, Petrobras said that as of Tuesday (26), it will adjust its prices for gasoline A and diesel A for distributors. In the case of diesel A, Petrobras’ average sales price will go from BRL 3.06 to BRL 3.34 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of BRL 0.28 per liter, or an increase of 9.15%.

Considering the mandatory blend of 12% of biodiesel and 88% of diesel A for the composition of the diesel sold at the service stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of diesel at the pump will increase to R$ 2.94 per liter on average. A variation of R$0.24, or 8.89%.

The company stated, through a statement, that it reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to internal prices, external volatilities and the exchange rate caused by conjunctural events.

“These adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras”, he points out.

Protest

Zema’s decision comes days after a stoppage of fuel carriers in the state. The movement, which started in the early hours of last Thursday (21), reached 100% of tankers in Minas Gerais, according to the Syntanque-MG (category union).

The reason for the protest was related to the high fuel costs charged by Petrobras. The category also defends that there is a reduction of ICMS on diesel from 15% to 12% in the state.

The demonstration caused shortages at gas stations in Greater Belo Horizonte and long lines of vehicles with drivers worried about a possible lack of input. The stoppage only ended on the afternoon of last Friday (22), and the fuel supply was only fully restored on Saturday (23).

Similar acts were also registered in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

Holy Spirit

The first state to freeze the ICMS that weighs on fuel was Espírito Santo, on September 27th. In practice, what the government of Renato Casagrande (PSB) did was to freeze the update of the Weighted Average Price to Final Consumers (PMPF) for the coming months in view of further increases in the value of oil products in the country.

The PMPF produces the calculation basis for charging on operations related to the ICMS that is levied on fuels and is reviewed every 15 days based on surveys carried out by the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) on the prices charged by the posts. The rates for each fuel are applied on this value.

In a statement, the state government said at the time that with each rise in fuel prices, the state would not collect anything more from it. And if the price drops, the average price table would be readjusted to follow the downward trend.

The ICMS, a state flag tax, has been used by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) as one of the main reasons for gasoline to have reached the price of R$7 per liter in some regions of the country this year.

The president also announced last week a diesel aid to serve nearly 800,000 self-employed truckers. The promised transfer, of R$ 400 per month, did not please the category, which stated that the amount will not cover the diesel price charges found at the service stations.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related