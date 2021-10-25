Rômulo Estrela’s Wife on Hot Scenes in ‘Secret Truths’: ‘Maturation’ | celebrities



Romulo Estrela in hot scenes with Camila Queiroz – Press Release/Globoplay

Romulo Estrela in hot scenes with Camila QueirozDisclosure/Globoplay

Posted 25/10/2021 09:55 | Updated 10/25/2021 10:56 AM

Rio – Since the second season of “Secret Truths” premiered on Globoplay last week, Nilma Quariguasi, wife of actor Rômulo Estrela, has been receiving a flood of messages about the hot scenes of the plot. Therefore, the businesswoman decided to post a long text to talk about the subject this weekend.

Together for over ten years and the parents of little Theo, aged 5, the businesswoman talked about having a healthy relationship and not feeling jealous of her husband’s work. She also praised the work of her beloved, who was one of the most talked about names on social networks this week.

“You have no idea how much I support him, how I vibrate with each achievement, how happy I am for the place he has conquered and will still conquer. There is no room for any other feeling but admiration and joy at this moment. The best thing is of the world is feeling free to be, to achieve, to do what you love, to pursue what’s important to you. No relationship should deprive you of that. And I’ve had other experiences like that, experiencing both places. deprive of living, growing,” she began.

Then, she even talked about the stereotype of women insecure by society. “I understand and find perfectly normal the curiosity and fantasies surrounding the possible insecurity of women and the fact that it seems impossible otherwise in a situation like this. But this is a projection of an ingrained stereotype. At the same time I know that we were used to to live relationships that way. I myself have lived and felt jealous of partners with absolutely traditional professions. The problem was not the profession, it was the person,” he continued.

“From the beginning, it was different with us here. We make a point of demonstrating how important the other is (in actions and words), we express affection without fear, we respect our spaces, we allow ourselves to see the other grow in their time, without judging. And a lot of this was taught to me by Rômulo. Over time, we matured as individuals and brought this to our relationship. We learned to have better conversations, with more respect, at the same time knowing how to say what we feel and want,” he continued.

Then the businesswoman talked about maturation. “The best thing is to guide and center our life and our happiness on ourselves. And sometimes this is a difficult key to turn. It may take time, but the more you focus on your maturity, career and on achieving financial independence , you better relate to the other, because you have a better relationship with yourself. I’m also building that, as well as my self-confidence. I’m no better than anyone else, I’m human, full of flaws and fears, and I need to work on the belief often that I’m able to build everything I want for myself. And I chose to be with someone who will drive me on this journey. The least I can do is the same for him. the privilege of occupying that place in your life. And it’s okay to revisit agreements, to assess whether it’s still worth it, if we want to be together, that’s part of it. That feeling is also good. We don’t belong to anyone,” he continued.

“And finally, I think it’s a good sign that you’re curious and concerned to know how I’m feeling. A sign that he’s doing a f*** job. Art is doing its job: to thrill. He really is. incredible, beautiful and talented. I love you, Romulo,” she concluded.