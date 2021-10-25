Rômulo Estrela’s wife speaks of spicy scenes

The sequel to the series “Secret Truths”, on TV Globo, has been making people talk. Available on Globoplay, the plot of Walcyr Executioner, counts in the cast with names like Camila Queiroz, Agatha Moreira, Romulus Star, Sergio Guize, Rainer Cadet, between others.

Recently, Rômulo Estrela’s wife, businesswoman Nilma Quariguasi spoke about the spicy scenes of her husband with Camila Queiroz in the production.

“You have no idea how much I root for him, how I vibrate with each achievement, how happy I am for the place he has conquered and for what he will still conquer. There is no room for any other feeling but wonder and joy at this time. The best thing in the world is that you feel free to be, to accomplish, to do what you like, to pursue what is important to you. No relationship should deprive you of that. And I’ve had other experiences like this, experiencing both places, and both are horrible and deprive you of living, growing. I understand and find perfectly normal the curiosity and fantasies surrounding the possible insecurity of women and the fact that it seems impossible to do otherwise in a situation like this. But this is a projection of an ingrained stereotype. At the same time, I know we’ve been used to living relationships that way. I myself have lived and felt jealous of partners with absolutely traditional professions. The problem wasn’t the profession, it was the person. From the beginning, it was different with us here. We make a point of demonstrating how important the other is (in actions and words), we express affection without fear, we respect our spaces, we allow ourselves to see the other grow in their time, without judging. And a lot of that was taught by Rômulo. Over time, we matured as individuals and brought that into our relationship. We learn to have better conversations, with more respect, while knowing how to say what we feel and want. The best thing is to guide and center our life and happiness on ourselves. And sometimes this is a difficult switch to turn. It may take time, but the more you focus on your maturity, career and gaining financial independence, the better you relate to others, because you have a better relationship with yourself. I’m also building that, as well as my self-confidence. I’m no better than anyone else, I’m human, full of flaws and fears and I often need to work on the belief that I’m capable of building everything I want for myself. And I chose to be with someone who drives me on this journey. The least I can do is the same for him. Do this too, for yourself, for those you love or for those who will have the privilege of occupying that place in your life. And it’s okay to revisit agreements, to assess whether it’s still worth it, whether we want to be together, is part of it. That feeling is also good. We don’t belong to anyone. And finally, I think it’s a good sign that you’re curious and concerned to know how I’m feeling. Sign that he’s doing a f*** job. Art is fulfilling its role: to thrill. He’s really amazing, beautiful and talented. I love you, Rômulo”, he wrote.

