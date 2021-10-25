Romulo Estrela’s wife talks about sex scenes

Nilma Quariguasi, Romulo Estrela’s wife, commented on Instagram about her husband’s sex scenes in “Secret Truths 2” as the character Cristiano. The businesswoman opened a question box on the social network and received several questions about how she feels, if there is jealousy and how she deals with what is being shown.

Then, Quariguasi preferred to answer the various questions with several texts about how she feels about her husband’s work, since the The series’ new season arrived at Globoplay last week and became a topic among fans for the amount of spicy moments presented in the production.

According to what was shared, she is very happy as an actor and is very rooting for the success of Romulo Estrela. “You have no idea how much I root for him, how I vibrate with each achievement, how happy I am for the place he has conquered and will still conquer,” he wrote.

She even took the space to tell about other relationships she’s been through.

There is no room for any other feeling but wonder and joy at this time. The best thing in the world is that you feel free to be, to accomplish, to do what you like, to pursue what is important to you. No relationship should deprive you of that. And I’ve had other experiences like this, experiencing both places. Both are horrible and deprive you of living, growing.

Nilma Quariguasi talks about supporting her husband Romulo Estrela Image: Playback / Instagram

The businesswoman continued and said she understands the fans’ curiosity about how she feels about the scenes starring her husband, since there are what she called “fantasies around the woman’s possible insecurity and the fact that it seems impossible otherwise in a situation like that”.

But this is a projection of an ingrained stereotype. At the same time, I know we’ve been used to living relationships that way. I myself have lived and felt jealous of partners with absolutely traditional professions. The problem wasn’t the profession, it was the person.

Quariguasi said that, between the couple, the relationship happened differently. “We make a point of demonstrating how important the other is (in actions and words), we express affection without fear, we respect our spaces, we allow ourselves to see the other grow in their own time, without judging. And a lot of this was Romulo who taught me” , said.

Nilma Quariguasi talks about Romulo Estrela’s sex scenes in ‘Secret Truths 2’ Image: Playback/ Instagram

Over time, we matured as individuals and brought that into our relationship. We learn to have better conversations, with more respect, while knowing how to say what we feel and want.

For the businesswoman, the “best thing” is to base her life on her own life. “And sometimes this is a difficult switch to turn. It can take time, but the more you focus on your maturity, career and gaining financial independence, the better you relate to others, because you have a better relationship with yourself.”

I’m also building that, as well as my self-confidence. I’m no better than anyone else, I’m human, full of flaws and fears, and I often need to work on the belief that I’m capable of building everything I want for myself. And I chose to be with someone who drives me on this journey. The least I can do is the same for him. Do this too, for yourself, for those you love or for those who will have the privilege of occupying that place in your life. And it’s okay to revisit agreements, to assess whether it’s still worth it, whether we want to be together, is part of it. That feeling is also good. We don’t belong to anyone.

Finally, she praised her husband and called him “amazing, beautiful and talented.” “I love you, Romulo,” he finished.