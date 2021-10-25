Round 6: Age classification does not exist for nothing, after all, violent stories can harm the mental health of children and adolescents

PhD in neuroscience, master in psychoanalysis and biologist, Dr. Fabiano de Abreu warns about the risk of Round 6 for children: “brain structures change and bring present and/or future damage.”

Round 6 is the most successful Korean series in Netflix history. The plot revolves around indebted people who can be rescued from the crisis through a dangerous game. However, the age classification is not being obeyed, and this can bring problems to the mental health of children and adolescents.



In France, five children were hospitalized; the accident was caused by a confrontation between third and sixth graders at College George-Sand. The game would have “out of control” and turned into a violent situation, which led the children to undergo medical care. This type of conduct concerns the PhD, neuroscientist, psychoanalyst, biologist and anthropologist, Dr. Fabiano de Abreu. “This shows how much parental control is needed, after all, the series features scenes of explicit violence, psychological torture, suicide, organ trafficking, sex, bad words, and this draws attention because they are children commenting on the subject as if it was something normal for them to watch”.

Given the repercussion of the series, much has been said about the gratuitous violence presented in its episodes, hence the recommendation of the rating, even though it is being ignored, analyzes Fabiano: “This recommendation does not exist for nothing, because the content presented by the series it can affect the perception and behavior of younger people. When watching these productions full of violent nature, children and adolescents end up ‘normalizing’ this and treating the subject as something common”, he ponders.

The effects of this is that children and young people can become more reactive and aggressive, warns the neuroscientist “At this stage of life, they are still immature and very vulnerable to stimuli that can become uncontrollable and even addictive. In addition, at this age the brain has less ‘brakes’ in the regulation of emotions. The school is the environment that most resembles home, with laws and rules, but also welcoming and love. Throughout the educational segment with a mental health interface, they are concerned about the repercussions of this series. Children tend to do what they see, not what parents and teachers suggest. Netflix is ​​concerned with the audience and in one house, an email gives access to everyone”, he adds.

In this scenario, preventive action calls for control of screen time and content for children and adolescents, recommends Abreu. “It is also important to consider that the child does not have the same preventive perception as the adult, since the frontal lobe region, related to decision-making, logic and prevention, is under development. Just like experience-based cognition is undeveloped. These are different insights in the perception of adults and children. In this case, I recommend to parents that care should be taken when accessing children and explaining with coherent arguments for the age group, so that they understand the real and the abstract as well as their consequences”.



For those who don’t know, the series uses simple children’s games such as “French fries 1,2,3”, “Tug of war”, “Marbles” and others, to murder people with “cold blood” that do not reach the ultimate goal. The production debuted on the streaming platform on Sept. 17, and on Oct. 12, Netflix confirmed that it has become the most viewed production in the platform’s history, with 111 million hits.

