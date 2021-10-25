Rowing x Ponte Preta – Live – Brazilian Series B

Submission saved in the upper center of the goal. Felipe Gedoz (Remo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
VAR’s decision: No Goal Rowing 0-1 Ponte Preta.
VAR’s decision: No Goal Rowing 0-1 Ponte Preta.
Checking the VAR: Remo Gol (Arthur Santos).
VAR Decision: No Goal Rowing 1-1 Ponte Preta.
Goal! Row 1, Ponte Preta 1. Arthur Santos (Remo) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner of a set piece.
Offside, Rowing. Felipe Gedoz tried a deep pass that found Arthur Santos in an irregular position.