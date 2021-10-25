Russian and Chinese warships carry out first joint Pacific patrols

MOSCOW, BEIJING and TOKYO — Russian and Chinese warships carried out the first joint patrols in the Eastern Pacific Ocean last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday, a move Japan said it had monitored.

Moscow and Beijing, which organized joint military exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan in early October, have forged closer military and diplomatic ties in recent years at a time when the two countries’ relations with the West are deteriorating.

The naval maneuvers were closely watched by Japan, which said on Tuesday that a group of 10 vessels from China and Russia had sailed through the Tsugaru Straits, the region of international waters that separates Japan’s main island, Honshu, and the North Island, Hokkaido.

“The group of ships passed through the Tsugaru Strait for the first time as part of the patrol,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The tasks of the patrols were the display of the Russian and Chinese state flags, the maintenance of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the protection of the areas of maritime economic activities of the two countries,” the ministry added.

China’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that the joint exercise was aimed at “further developing the China-Russia strategic partnership in the new era, enhancing the joint action capabilities of both sides and jointly maintaining international and regional strategic stability” .

A report on the ministry’s website said the operation was part of the annual cooperation between the two nations and was not aimed at third parties.

Japanese defense officials said on Sunday that Russian and Chinese ships had also passed through the Osumi Strait, near the Japanese province of Kagoshima, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Foreign ships can navigate the Osumi and Tsugaru straits as they are international, but Japan’s Ministry of Defense has said it will monitor the two navies, characterizing recent moves as “unusual,” NHK added.

“China seems to be showing Japan its military strength and its ability to navigate wherever it wants, while Russia is sending a similar message to the US,” a security analyst at the National Institute for the Study of Japan told Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post. Defense, linked to the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, which requested anonymity.

On the same website, James Brown, associate professor of International Relations and specializing in security issues at Temple University’s Tokyo campus, said that neither Beijing nor Moscow are satisfied with the intensified coordination of the so-called Quartet, a group that brings together the USA, Japan, Australia and India.

For him, a joint Chinese-Russian show of military strength near Japan could also be interpreted as a warning that Tokyo should not consider following in Australian footsteps and obtaining nuclear-powered submarines, as the Aukus partnership defense pact envisions signed in September between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.