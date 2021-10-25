Salah’s numbers that will take Cristiano Ronaldo and United fans out of their minds in 2021

Mohamed Salah has six goals in three games at Old Trafford in 2021. That’s two goals more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has played six games

Liverpool overcame Manchester United, this Sunday (24), in the Premier League, with a rout by 5 to 0. The name of the match was Mohammed Salah. The ace scored three goals and even gave an assist against the arch-rivals in a gala performance.

The Egyptian’s performance overshadowed a rather listless display of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese ace had only one goal disallowed by the VAR and flirted with a sending-off after getting angry when the score showed 3-0 for Liverpool, at Old Trafford.

The stadium, by the way, has brought more luck to Salah than to Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2021, in just three matches at the venue, the Egyptian scored six goals throughout the year. On the other hand, CR7 has played six games at the stadium in 2021 and scored only three times.

The goals of ‘Dude’ were two against Newcastle, right on their United debut, in a 5-0 rout, and another against Atalanta, in a thrilling comeback 3-2 over the Italian team, for the Uefa Champions League.

Salah’s other performances took place on May 13, in the Premier League, in Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Manchester United and also in the 3-2 defeat by the FA Cup.