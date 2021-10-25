São Paulo has poor performance against G-6 teams, and Ceni avoids speech for Libertadores | São Paulo

– Time is short until the end of the year and we have to play each game aiming for the three points without making much future planning of any final position whatsoever.

This future plan mentioned by the coach corresponds to the fight for a place in the next Libertadores, a dream still distant for Tricolor at the moment. With just 34 points, the team is in 13th place, seven behind Inter, in sixth place, and five ahead of Santos, the first in the relegation zone.

But what hinders larger flights in São Paulo is precisely the use against the G-6 teams: only 20.8% of the points in eight matches so far against Atlético-MG, Fortaleza, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Bragantino and Internacional.

São Paulo lost to Bragantino on Sunday: success against G-6 is bad

The team lives a “mini-championship” against the G-6 in this decisive moment of Brasileirão. Defeated by Bragantino for the second time in the competition, São Paulo returns to the field on Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), to face Internacional, precisely the only São Paulo victim in this season of Serie A that is among the first placed.

In eight games against the G-6 group, São Paulo beat the gauchos, drew with Palmeiras and Atlético-MG at home and lost five times: two at Morumbi (Bragantino and Fortaleza) and three away (Galo, Flamengo and Bragantino) . There are five points out of 24 in dispute, a number that holds the team in the second half of the table.

Increasing their performance against these competitors sounds essential for São Paulo to enter the last rounds with chances of fighting for a spot in Libertadores. Being in the most important South American competition on the calendar is also a financial objective and provided for in the club’s budget for 2022.

After facing Bragantino and Internacional, São Paulo will face Bahia, on the 7th, and have another sequence of three opponents who are currently in the Libertadores zone: Fortaleza (away), Flamengo (home) and Palmeiras (away).

From this “mini-championship” there will only be five games left for São Paulo to postulate things beyond remaining in the first division or a spot in the 2022 South American Championship.

So, if you want to fulfill the last big goal of the year, Tricolor will need to improve (a lot) against the teams with the best campaign in Brasileirão. Starting on Sunday, at Morumbi, against the only rival of this group to be overcome in the first round.

Check out the São Paulo campaign against the G-6:

Atlético-MG 1 x 0 São Paulo

São Paulo 0 x 0 Atlético-MG

São Paulo 0 x 1 Fortaleza

Fortaleza x São Paulo – 11/10

Flamengo 5 x 1 São Paulo

São Paulo x Flamengo – 11/14

Sao Paulo 0 x 0 Palmeiras

Palmeiras x São Paulo – 11/17

São Paulo 1 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino

Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 São Paulo

International 0 x 2 São Paulo

São Paulo x International – 11/01

