Saúde resumes application of the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca this Monday for D1 vaccinated patients until July 15th

The Municipality of Arapongas, through the Municipal Health Department, informs that vaccination will be resumed with the second dose (D2) of the AstraZeneca vaccine as of this second, 10/25.

With this, the Municipal Health Department informs that this week will be vaccinated all people who received the first dose (D1) of the AstraZeneca vaccine until 07/15. “This resumption will be possible after receiving the doses of AstraZeneca by the State Health Department and the realization of the division of the respective doses according to the demand of the municipalities that had these doses late”, informs the secretary of the folder, Moacir Paludetto Jr.

In the case of CISAM, these doses will be available from 1pm this Monday, 10/25.

New vaccination sites

To avoid crowding, starting tomorrow, 25, new vaccination points will be opened for the Covid-19 vaccine at the respective times:

Milene Cultural Space: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

CISAM: 9am to 4pm

6 pm from Palmares: 6 pm to 9 pm

6:00 pm from Petrópolis: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Vaccination on weekends is also being planned, but the location and times will still be announced in the coming days.