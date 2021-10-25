second day candidates say test was easy

O second day of exams The contest for the Regional Health Foundation of Ceará (Funsaúde) takes place this Sunday, 24. In the morning, the selection was made for mid-level candidates, with positions in the care and administrative areas.

There are 363 test locations in the state, in the cities of Caucaia, Eusébio, Maracanaú and Maranguape, in addition to Fortaleza. THE PEOPLE followed the candidates’ departure at one of the selection points in the Capital.

The race started at 8:30 am, lasting until noon. Most candidates left after 11 am, the minimum period to be able to leave the room with the question book.

The event was organized by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV). There are 5,581 vacancies for the assistance area, with 99,894 people enrolled, in addition to 419 administrative positions (57,011 enrollments).

The report found that there were no late candidates for the start of the test. The gates were closed at 8:15 am without complications.

Maria Edinilsa, who made the selection for administrative assistant, said she didn’t study as much as she would have liked, but she found the question level easy for those who had the proper preparation. As a tip to those who are selected for public office, she says that “the secret is not to stop”.

The largest flow of candidates leaving the test site was around the deadline, at 12 o’clock. Some chartered vans picked up people who had completed the selection, others disembarked those who would take the exam in the afternoon. Outside the school visited by the report, a line of people waiting for vehicles formed as the applicants finished the evaluation.

It was in this line that Valdirene Santos and Luciene Batista compared answers. When asked, they also stated that they thought the difficulty of the questions was smaller than usual, according to them, “compared to other FGV tests”.

Both studied at home for selection, also seeking administrative assistant positions, and did not take courses. Valdirene had three months of prior preparation, while Luciene devoted a little more time, with five months of study.

In the afternoon, there will be the last test of the Funsaúde competition. Selection for higher-level positions in the care area begins at 3 pm, with gates closing at 2:45 pm.

