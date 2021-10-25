Second half of 2021 records an increase in respiratory diseases in children, in Fortaleza

Sick classmates in the living room, greater exposure, stronger winds, cashew flowering time: these are some of the reasons why more children have sought medical assistance in the second half of 2021. , the period with the highest number of children assisted, there was an increase of more than 200% in the records of the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) linked to the Ceará Health Department (Sesa), in Fortaleza.

The numbers are from Upa Praia do Futuro, Upa Altran Nunes, Upa Messejana, Upa José Walter, Upa Canindezinho and Upa Conjunto Ceará, all managed by the State and administered by the Institute of Management and Hospital Health (ISGH). The data show that until May, the units registered less than 100 visits for respiratory diseases in children and adolescents under 16 years of age. As of June, the number has grown to reach 209 children.

Among the diseases classified as respiratory in health systems are sinusitis, pharyngitis, laryngitis and asthma. Just for pharyngitis, an inflammation of the pharynx caused by viruses or bacteria, and common in children, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) recorded 824 visits from July to September 2021 in children aged 0 to 12 years. September also rose in numbers: 223 in July, 278 in August and 323 in September.

The municipal administration administers another six UPAs, out of a total of 12, in the municipality of Fortaleza. The units are the gateway to urgent and emergency care, especially when the patient has severe headaches, chest pain, back pain, shortness of breath, among other symptoms. Hospital Albert Sabin, on the other hand, is aimed at pediatric care of medium and high complexity, transferred from other units.

According to the unit, the numbers for 2021, just until September, already exceed those registered throughout 2020. There are 1,213 this year, compared to 1,128 in the 12 months of 2020. The highlight is for the months from May onwards, remaining unchanged above 100 calls per month in the second semester, a trend not registered in most months in the same period last year.

“The numbers have increased compared to last year and have been increasing gradually. There are many factors. We have a difference between the semesters, because last year there was still a lot of fear (of leaving) and now, we still have it, but it’s okay less”, explains the director of Care and Health at the UPAs, Tarcylio Esdras. The increase also refers, according to him, to the growth of earlier diagnoses of diseases, a reflection of the pandemic with a more attentive and technical look by doctors to symptoms , especially because they assimilate with those of Covid-19.

Some of the most common symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection, according to the doctor, are sore or sore throat, sneezing, a stuffy nose, and coughing, also seen in Covid-19. According to Sesa, clinical signs and symptoms are mainly respiratory, similar to those of a common cold. In more severe cases, they can also cause lower respiratory tract infections, such as pneumonia. The main symptoms are fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.

“In order to have a more faithful measure (to reality) of the number of patients with respiratory syndromes, we will have to wait a few more months to find out if it is just a reflection of this return to the pandemic or if it is actually increasing compared to last year”, he points out. the doctor. The professional warns about self-medication. The best indication, according to him, is: “when in doubt, don’t do it”. “Sometimes, starting medication at home, such as antibiotics, worsens the child’s clinical condition. We understand that the intention is good, but it is not always necessary”, he points out.

Upper airway infections

Symptoms mainly occur in the nose and throat. Viral infections of the upper airways can occur at any age and include the common cold and flu.

Types: cold, pharyngitis and sinusitis

Treatment: Rest and fluids, medicines to relieve fever and pain

Lower airway infections

The symptoms are often quite different from upper tract diseases. In this case, the main symptoms may be higher fever, productive cough (production of secretions), tiredness and dyspnea (difficult breathing or wheezing). Extreme people, the elderly and younger children are often the most affected.

Types: pneumonia, bronchitis and asthma

Treatment: Sometimes hospitalization is necessary, use of antibiotics

Exhibition and back to school

“We observed last year in the emergency and elective consultations that our children got very little sick. We saw the demand for much smaller respiratory diseases, because the children were kept, protected in the home environment. Without leaving because of social isolation”, explains pediatrician Vanuza Chagas. A points out that the illness after a few days of school return is considered “expected”, because the immune system of the little ones is reacting to greater exposure, with the contact of peers and with the new environment.

“There are in the medical literature of pediatricians, in the office, what we call daycare syndromes. School starts, these respiratory cases increase, most of them viral”, he points out. With that, the indication is to keep double attention regarding the symptoms of the children and also of the other students in the class.

“He got sick, he can’t go to school. We must also not forget that we are still in a pandemic, and children (minors) are unprotected without vaccination. It is a risk and any flu condition cannot be ruled out from Covid-19. It is a risk of contagion for other children”. According to the doctor, it is necessary to observe the evolution of symptoms such as fever, respiratory discomfort and general dejection and, with a possible worsening, seek the medical system.

The indication of healthy children, but that in their classrooms there have been recent cases of respiratory diseases, is observation. With any milder symptoms such as a runny nose and low-grade fever, the child should no longer be sent to school. “Schools also have to be vigilant, they need to be alert to guide parents so that sick children are not in school. It is to prevent this sick child from going to school and making the virus circulate in the environment”, emphasizes the pediatrician.

The doctor also warns of the increase in hand-foot-mouth disease and atopic dermatitis in the last weeks of her appointments. The hand-foot-mouth condition is caused by the Coxsackie virus of the enterovirus family that normally inhabits the digestive system and can also cause stomatitis, a type of sore-like lesion that affects the lining of the mouth. Although it can also affect adults, it is more common in childhood, before the age of five, according to the Ministry of Health.

“It’s highly contagious. We have outbreaks in day care centers and that’s why this sick patient needs to stay home. In May, we saw an increase in the number of cases and now we are seeing it again. Precisely because of this return and the children’s daily frequency, there may be transmission”, he also points out. In general, as with other virus infections, the disease spontaneously regresses after a few days.

Characteristic signs of hand-foot-mouth disease:

high fever in the days before the appearance of the lesions;

appearance, in the mouth, tonsils and pharynx, of red spots with grayish-white vesicles

in the center that can develop into very painful ulcerations;

eruption of small blisters usually on the palms and soles of the feet, but that can

also occur in the buttocks and genital region;

malaise, lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea;

because of the pain, difficulty in swallowing and a lot of salivation appear.

Source: Ministry of Health

Atopic dermatitis is a genetic, chronic disease where itching and dry skin are the main characteristics. It mainly affects the large body folds such as arms, knees and neck. According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), the condition may be accompanied by other forms of atopy such as asthma, rhinitis or conjunctivitis, although these need not occur at the same time. Some factors can aggravate or trigger atopic dermatitis, such as: excessive sweating (hot environment, sudden changes in temperature and warm clothing) and low humidity in the environment, in addition to stress. The disease is not considered contagious.

The doctor emphasizes, however, that returning to school is a positive and important process for children. According to her, this illness with returning to the school environment is considered “normal”, especially after a long period of isolation. The moment just asks for observation and security.” This feedback is essential and important for the child’s development. The school has a fundamental role in this child development, in playing, in interaction with other children, in the socialization process and in the development of speech”, she defends.

Doctor Tarcylio Esdras also points out that encouraging, depending, of course, on the child’s age and the degree of understanding, for children to take care of disease prevention, can help in this school process. “When the child is able to understand and participate in this process of prevention and self-care earlier, it is beneficial not only for them, but for the family, for schools and for their peers”, he points out.

More winds and cashews in the second half

Pediatrician Vanuza Chagas points out that at this time of year the increase in respiratory diseases is common, especially in children. “We see this time of year in our state due to the increase in winds. Also for the cashew flowering, since here is a region rich in cashew trees. This pollen ends up sensitizing children more. Wind, dust, fungi, pollen, a series of factors that increase rhinitis, pharyngitis, laryngitis and asthma attacks, in addition to sinusitis complications,” explains the doctor.

The forecast of the Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (Funceme) was that since August there would be an increase in winds, with more significant gusts. Among the factors for this there is the displacement of the high atmospheric pressure system from the South Atlantic Ocean towards the Northeast of the country and the reduction of cloud cover, for example.

“It’s a time that blooms more and changes in time. Some children are already predisposed to cashew blossom allergy. That could be it, but I emphasize that it’s multifactorial: it’s the climate, it’s the post-pandemic period, there’s a medical perspective, there are several factors”, emphasizes Esdras.

Along with the lack of rain and the increase in winds, the interior of the state has also been showing low relative humidity, according to the indication of Funceme since the weeks of September. Relative humidity and air temperature are inversely related to each other, so that during the hottest times of the day, especially in the early afternoon, the lowest relative humidity is found.

At the end of September, Funceme even issued an alert for low humidity, in the Center-South region, with values ​​equal to or less than 20%. In these cases, according to the World Health Organization, the indication is to drink plenty of water, especially children and the elderly.

