‘Secret Truths 2’: body chain is a fashion trend for modern men | Fashion & Beauty

This tip goes to those who care for fashion without clothes . Got confused? Calm down, we’ll explain! One of the new features of the season is to use maxjewels , like the character christian , role of star romulus , in the soap opera Secret Truths 2 .

Romulo Estrela shows Cristiano’s look in ‘Secret Truths 2’

In the plot, which is available on Globoplay, the heartthrob always appears wearing a cord that crosses the body. The piece is called body chain, an old acquaintance of models and actresses who wear them at the pool or the beach to ensure extra style to the look, has gained an urban and male version.

We talked to the soap opera’s costume designer Mariana Sued, that explains the concept and gives tips for those who want to adopt the style in the look.

“The character Cristiano uses a body chain masculine. When he’s dressed, he looks just like a necklace. When he takes off his clothes, he reveals the complete use of the garment. It helps to work his duality. Most of the time, the detective and model seems to be a very basic guy, who bets on jeans and a T-shirt”, explains the fashion professional.

“In some more special moments, the costumes show that Cristiano also has a B side, more daring and provocative. Matching the jewelry with boots, tight pants, leather belt and jackets.”

The jewel, which transits through the classic, old and urban, was designed exclusively for the novel with the designer Cassio Orrico, who designed the luck ring of Commander Zé Alfredo (role of Alexandre Nero) in the telenovela Império. More and more men are using accessories and jewelry to compose their look with personality and style.

Cristiano’s look details:

