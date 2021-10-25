See how the Young Apprentice program works

The result of a law in force for almost 21 years, the Young Apprentice Program is a federal initiative that seeks to encourage companies and public agencies to hire young people aged 14 to 24, as well as people with special needs, without any age limit.

In addition to offering young people an opportunity for professional learning and, in many cases, a way to enter the formal labor market, the public policy to encourage the hiring of apprentices also seeks to qualify the workforce that the productive sector needs.



The proposal is to integrate study and practice. Therefore, the so-called Learning Law (10.097/00), which guides the program, establishes that the apprentice’s daily journey must not exceed six hours a day, except in cases where the young person has already completed elementary school, when then , you can work up to eight hours a day. In either situation, the workload must take into account the time allocated to studies.

As an apprentice, the young person hired receives a salary and other labor and social security rights, such as transport vouchers, 13th salary, vacations and the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). All duly registered in the Work and Social Security Card. The contract must not last longer than two years – except for people with special needs.

More than simply putting 14- to 24-year-olds to work, employers should enroll them in courses offered by qualified learning entities, such as those that make up Sistema S, or by technical and agro-technical schools and registered non-profit entities in the councils for the rights of children and adolescents in the municipalities where they operate.

The National Service for Industrial Learning (Senai) is part of the S System; the National Service for the Apprenticeship of Commerce (Senac); the Social Service for Commerce (Sesc); the Industry Social Service (SESI); the National Rural Learning Service (SENAR); the National Cooperative Learning Service (Sescoop); the Transport Learning Social Service (Senat); the Social Transport Service (Sest) and the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae).



Many companies, especially large ones, have their own apprentice selection and hiring programs, but there are also entities such as the Center for Business-School Integration (Ciee), the Euvaldo Lodi Institute and the National Network for Learning, Social Promotion and Integration (Renapsi), among others, which bridge the gap between young people and interested employers.

The Ministry of Economy, in turn, makes available, on its page, a list, by location, containing the professional apprenticeship courses authorized to operate in the country.

Under Brazilian law, medium and large enterprises with at least seven employees performing functions that require professional training are required to hire at least 5%, and at most 15%, apprentices. The activities that fall within this calculation can be found on the page of the Brazilian Classification of Occupations (CBO). Establishments exempted from complying with the legal requirement are listed in Normative Instruction No. 146, of 2018, of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

Limits

The condition of the minor apprentice, as well as their rights and duties, was already included in the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), of 1943, which allowed the hiring of apprentices from the age of 14 onwards.

In 1967, a decree-law reduced the minimum limit to 12 years – which lasted until 1998, when an amendment to the Federal Constitution again prohibited the hiring of apprentices under 14 years of age.

Two years later, the rule was incorporated into the Apprenticeship Law, which guides the Young Apprentice Program and, among other things, observes the constitutional veto on the access of children under 16 to any other form of work other than as an apprentice.

In 2005, Law No. 11,180 raised the maximum age limit for hiring apprentices by companies and public bodies from 18 to 24 years of age.

Results

Since the Apprenticeship Law came into force in 2000, the number of young apprentices has been increasing year after year, until at least 2020. However, a consultation of the Annual Social Information Report (Rais) reveals that the results are still timid .



Even though the number of apprenticeship contracts jumped from 368,818 in 2016 to 481,284 in 2019, they still represented less than 8% of the 6.51 million young people aged 14 to 24 employed in the formal labor market in 2019 – little before the world starts to face the covid-19 pandemic.

Rais 2020 data are still being computed, but the Learning Bulletin published by the Ministry of Economy on its website reveals that, last year, at least 393,920 apprenticeship contracts were registered. Given that, as the ministry warns, it can be readjusted after the conclusion of Rais 2020. The same bulletin indicates that, at the end of July this year, there were at least 461,548 active contracts across the country.

