See photos of Maringá and region taken by ISS astronauts

From the International Space Station (ISS), positioned more than 400 kilometers above the Earth, astronauts make impressive records of the planet’s surface. Some photos provided by the US space agency (NASA) even show Maringá and cities in the region seen from space.

The request of GMC Online, Maico Zorzan, math professor and Astronomy Club member Edmond Halley (Caeh) of Marialva, Maico Zorzan, selected six photos taken by ISS astronauts.

The first is a night photo taken on 12/05/2018 that shows the northwest region of Paraná, including Maringá, Apucarana, Arapongas and Londrina. Check out:

Night photo of Maringá and region taken on 12/05/2018 by an ISS astronaut. Photo: NASA

Cities identified in the ISS astronaut image. Photo: Nasa/Edition by Nany Casteleira

Closer

A photo of Maringá from space, taken by an astronaut from the International Space Station in 2019, is part of NASA’s database. See below:

Maringá seen from space. Photo: NASA

Another photo, taken in 2001, shows the Ivaí River, in the municipality of Floresta. It is the oldest photo of the region taken by an ISS astronaut and made available in NASA’s database.

River Ivaí, in Floresta. Photo: NASA

A photo taken in May this year by an ISS astronaut shows the rural area of ​​the municipalities of Marialva and Mandaguari. Check out:

Rural area of ​​Marialva and Mandaguari. Photo: NASA

Also taken in May this year, another photo shows the Pirapó River, between Maringá and Astorga. See below:

Pirapó River, between Maringá and Astorga. Photo: NASA

A photo taken in September 2018 shows the Paraná River, Paranapanema, Tietê and tributaries. Check out:

Paraná River, Paranapanema, Tietê and tributaries. Photo: NASA

READ ALSO – Monitoring station records meteors in the sky of Maringá; VIDEO

ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) – in English, International Space Station -, is a space laboratory whose assembly began in 1998, coordinated by NASA. Currently, the station is under the care of space agencies from the United States, Canada, Russia, Japan and an organization from some European countries.

The first crew arrived at the station in November 2000. The team consisted of US commander Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts Sergei Krikalev and Yuri Gidzenk. More than 250 people of different nationalities have passed through it since its debut. Currently, seven astronauts are aboard the ISS.