See which five players have competed in all majors in CS:GO history | DRAFT5

A select list, made up of just a few true FPS living legends from Valve. Only five players can proudly say that they played all the Majors of the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
With the end of the selection process that leads to the Major PGL Stockholm 2021, a name, of course, was crossed out of the listing: Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko, who retired shortly after the StarLadder Berlin Major, in 2019, will be out of the cast soon.
Three of those who remained, by the way, are the biggest winners of the competition: Peter “dupreeh“Rasmussen and Andreas”Xyp9x” Højsleth, from the astralis, and Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz, today at ninjas in pajamas, have already raised four of these trophies together.
Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer won two of these cups in 2015 – when he was voted the best player in the world – under the banner of his hegemonic fnatic. Today with the Make Clan, the Swede suffered, but qualified for the most prestigious championship on the world stage. CS:GO.
Finally, Richard “shox” Papillon, veteran of the Team Vitality and owner of a title of Major with the LDLC, is heading towards its sixteenth participation in the tournament and, alongside device and its Ninjas in Pajamas, will arrive as one of the postulants for the title.
And speaking of favoritism, the Natus Vincere remains the only organization that participated in all the Majors in CS:GO. The team, by the way, arrives as a strong candidate for the highest place on the podium and will certainly do everything to win the first Major in its history.