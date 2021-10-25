Seeking reelection in 2022, half of Auxílio Brasil’s budget goes to the Northeast

The impacts of new proposals aimed at creating the Brazil Aid impacted the economic scenario last week. The ad about installments of BRL 400 and the inclusion of more three million beneficiaries in the new program generated a kind of fiscal crisis.

The current proposals, in a way, represent a setback in the proceedings of the Brazil Aid, considering that these are the initial intentions linked to the creation of the program.

However, over the past few months they have been left out amid the difficulties of finding a source of financing capable of meeting the new demand.

It was then that several new suggestions for income offers were presented, along with some mentions to fund them, which were well received.

Now, months later and after several debates, the Federal Government’s technical team decided to take a risk by proposing an amount that represents the double the current program, in addition to expanding the service capacity of the Brazil Aid.

But from the beginning it was clear that the onslaughts of the promised income transfer program are about political strategies for the re-election of Bolsonaro. Not having an exclusive and proper relationship with the needs of the Brazilian people in a situation of social vulnerability.

Even because, throughout his political career, Bolsonaro took a stand against the implementation and maintenance of social programs, especially Bolsa Família.

Created by the former president of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in 2004, Bolsa Família was severely criticized by Bolsonaro who, on several occasions, tried to end the program.

Now, ahead of the Federal Executive, the president saw that the means to win the support of the low-income citizens who make up the Mayr portion of the Brazilian population, it is necessary to invest in social causes.

Brazil Aid in the Northeast

However, awareness and commitment to this onslaught only emerged after Bolsonaro noticed the drop in popularity shown by recent polls.

And to get back on top, he has focused on the Northeast region, where he has the lowest approval rating.

Therefore, the region will have the chance to receive almost half of the amount invested in Brazil Aid, corresponding to R$ 36.6 billion in 2022, the year of election.

The positive impact of Brazil Aid in the Northeast it is essential for Bolsonaro’s re-election. According to the IPEC Survey published in September, 16% of respondents from the Northeast consider their government’s management to be good or excellent. The number is less than 22% of the national average.

The intention at Planalto Palace is to resume Bolsonaro’s peak of popularity, as happened with the offer of emergency aid. To get a sense of the scenario, in September of last year, the president’s approval rate among northeasterners who considered the government to be excellent or good was 33%, against the national average of 40%.

In this way, the Federal Government also promises to clear the waiting list for the current Bolsa Família, which brings together 1.19 million people. Of this total, 41.6% are in the Northeast region, which concentrates 27% of the Brazilian population.

Laura Alvarenga Laura Alvarenga has a degree in Journalism from the Triângulo University Center in Uberlândia – MG. He started his career in the field of press consultancy, spent some years working in small local print newspapers and is now engaged in a career in online journalism through the FDR portal.