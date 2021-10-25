Selection in the State for more than 280 vacancies in health. Salaries reach R$ 15 thousand

The State Department of Health, through the Capixaba Institute of Education, Research and Innovation in Health (ICEPi), opened a selection process to hire doctors, nurses, dentists, social workers, psychologists and occupational therapists to work in the public network of State. In all, there are 286 vacancies and salaries (training grants) can reach R$ 15 thousand.

Click here to see the notices and register

According to the notices, the professionals will work in 54 municipalities in the state, and salaries vary between R$ 3,500 and R$ 15 thousand.

The doctors – in all there will be 145 vacancies – will work in the State Program for Qualification of Primary Health Care. Enrollments continue until 5 pm on November 3rd. The salary will be R$ 15 thousand. There are still 85 vacancies for nurses and 25 for dentists. The value of this training grant is R$ 3,500.00.

There is still a reserve register for physical education professionals, whose training grant is worth R$ 3,500.00.