Senator wants STF to investigate Bolsonaro’s speech on vaccine and HIV

President Jair Bolsonaro’s statement during the weekly live last Thursday (10/21), in which he suggests there is a relationship between the Covid-19 vaccine and the development of AIDS, led Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-RS) to ask Covid’s CPI to send to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the “fake news taken over by Bolsonaro”.

In a note released this Sunday (24/10), the congressman asks the CPI to send “the entire content of the facts to the knowledge of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, including it in the Fake News Inquiry, to assess the potentially criminal conduct of the President of the Republic”.

“Official UK government reports suggest that those fully vaccinated (ie those 15 days after the second dose) are developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) much faster than anticipated,” Bolsonaro said in live.

See the moment when the president relates the vaccine to HIV:

“How can ordinary citizens be required to comply with legal requirements if the president does not do so?”, asks the senator in his application.

“The consequence, as we know, is an increase in the number of infected, sick and dead. Were it not for the president, the persistence of the commission of criminal offenses would already be enough to decree his preventive detention”, he completes.

Check out the Vieira application:

Doc-SF213661530368-Delivery by Carlos Estênio Brasilino on Scribd

Infectious society repudiates speech

Also on Sunday, the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) released a statement stating that “no relationship is known between any vaccine against Covid-19 and the development of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV/Aids).”

IMPORTANT || “People living with HIV/AIDS must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. We even highlight the release of the booster dose (third dose) for everyone who received the second dose more than 28 days ago.”

Read the clarification note | https://t.co/xjp40B6c4t pic.twitter.com/eIFCJNXj89

— Brazilian Society of Infectology (@SBInfectologia) October 24, 2021

In the text, the institution also emphasizes that people living with HIV/Aids must take both doses of the vaccine. In addition, they emphasize that those who belong to this group also need to take the booster dose (third dose) 28 days after the second.