Senator wants to sue STF for Bolsonaro’s lies about vaccines – Politics

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) filed a request from the CPI of COVID for Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to be officially informed about the fake news released by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in Last Thursday (10/21). On the occasion, Bolsonaro associated the vaccine against COVID-19 AIDS.
I presented a request for the CPI to officiate the STF pointing out the flagrant reiteration of the commission of crimes by Bolsonaro. Brazilian democracy urgently needs to learn to deal with a PR that commits serial crimes. https://t.co/XWlWeLvNuX via @UOLNews @UOL
— Senator Alessandro Vieira (@Sen_Alessandro) October 24, 2021
Alexandre de Moraes is the rapporteur of the survey that investigates the production of fake news. The minister, in August, at the request of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), included Bolsonaro in the list of those investigated in the process.
On Thursday, Bolsonaro relied on non-existent ‘official reports’ from the UK to say that fully immunized people are most vulnerable to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The president’s speech provoked disgust from scientists and politicians, who reacted en masse against the false information reproduced by the head of the federal government.
