Senator wants to sue STF for Bolsonaro’s lies about vaccines – Politics

Alessandro Vieira wants the STF to become aware of false information reproduced by Bolsonaro (photo: Reproduction/Federal Senate)

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) filed a request from the CPI of COVID for Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to be officially informed about the fake news released by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in Last Thursday (10/21). On the occasion, Bolsonaro associated the vaccine against COVID-19 AIDS.

For Alessandro Vieira, Bolsonaro committed a crime by spreading false news about the vaccine. “Brazilian democracy urgently needs to learn to deal with a PR (President of the Republic) who commits serial crimes,” the senator posted on a social network.

I presented a request for the CPI to officiate the STF pointing out the flagrant reiteration of the commission of crimes by Bolsonaro. Brazilian democracy urgently needs to learn to deal with a PR that commits serial crimes. https://t.co/XWlWeLvNuX via @UOLNews @UOL — Senator Alessandro Vieira (@Sen_Alessandro) October 24, 2021

Alexandre de Moraes is the rapporteur of the survey that investigates the production of fake news. The minister, in August, at the request of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), included Bolsonaro in the list of those investigated in the process.