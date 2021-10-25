Senator wants to sue STF for Bolsonaro’s lies about vaccines – Politics

by

Image of senator Alessandro Vieira
Alessandro Vieira wants the STF to become aware of false information reproduced by Bolsonaro (photo: Reproduction/Federal Senate)

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) filed a request from the CPI of COVID for Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to be officially informed about the fake news released by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in Last Thursday (10/21). On the occasion, Bolsonaro associated the vaccine against COVID-19 AIDS.

For Alessandro Vieira, Bolsonaro committed a crime by spreading false news about the vaccine. “Brazilian democracy urgently needs to learn to deal with a PR (President of the Republic) who commits serial crimes,” the senator posted on a social network.

Alexandre de Moraes is the rapporteur of the survey that investigates the production of fake news. The minister, in August, at the request of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), included Bolsonaro in the list of those investigated in the process.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro relied on non-existent ‘official reports’ from the UK to say that fully immunized people are most vulnerable to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The president’s speech provoked disgust from scientists and politicians, who reacted en masse against the false information reproduced by the head of the federal government.

