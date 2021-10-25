Sérgio Guizé reveals panic when recording Secret Truths 2

On the air in Verdades Secretas 2 as Ariel, Sergio Guizé recalled the moment he started recording the plot. Due to the pandemic, the actor was isolated on his farm in Indaiatuba, in the interior of São Paulo.

In an interview with Patrícia Kogut, he revealed his feeling when he needed to leave the refuge and migrate to Rio de Janeiro. “At first, it was really scary. It had been a while since I saw so many people. This, psychologically, is not easy”, he revealed, who was at the scene with Bianca Bin, his wife.

Despite the scare, he trusted Rede Globo’s security protocols. “But we trust. During all these years working at Globo, I have always been very well supported. So that gave me a relief. I knew I wasn’t going to a robbery, I knew I had a safe haven”, added the artist.

Guizé also took the opportunity to talk about a tense moment he went through during the pandemic. Pregnant and with Covid-19, her sister needed her company during the birth, as her husband was also infected with the virus.

“It was one of the worst things that happened to me and also one of the best. We end up getting stronger after that,” he said.