Series C: Tombense-MG wins Novorizontino-SP; Ypiranga-RS and Manaus-AM tie

Two Group D games ended the fourth round of the second phase of the Brazilian Series C, this Sunday (24). At Jorge De Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte (SP), the Tombense-MG defeated Novorizontino-SP by 1-0, goal scored by Everton. Already Ypiranga-RS and Manaus-AM tied for 1 to 1. Guilherme Pira scored for Gavião do Norte and Cristiano left everything the same for Canarinho.

The games

Novorizontino-SP 0 x 1 Tombense-MG

In a game held at the Jorge De Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte (SP), Tombense-MG defeated Novorizontino-SP by 1-0. After a busy first half, but without goals, the team from Minas opened the scoring after five minutes. Final step: David made the low cross, Everton dominated, spun with style and puffed up the home team’s goals.

At a disadvantage, Tigre tried to pressure, put a ball on the crossbar and made archer Felipe Garcia work a few times. However, they didn’t get a draw and the three points went to Carcará.



With the result, Tombense reaches seven points and assumes the leadership of Group D. Tigre is in second, with six points.

Ypiranga-RS 1 x 1 Manaus

At Colosso da Lagoa, in Erechim-RS, Ypiranga-RS and Manaus-AM tied for 1 to 1. The first half was busy, but without goals. Scenario that remained in the final stage. However, at 36, Guilherme Pira took off at speed down the left, cleared three defenders and kicked hard to open the scoring in favor of the visitors. However, in the next attack, Jonathan threw the ball down the left side, Erick anchored, the goalkeeper hit, the ball swerved on the crossbar and it was clean for Cristiano to tie and give final numbers to the confrontation.

In the classification, Canarinho is in fourth place, with two points. One position above is Manaus, with six points added.

