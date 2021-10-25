Sertaneja duo have show interrupted by stage fire

The country duo Henrique and Diego had their show interrupted after a fire took over the stage and destroyed part of the structure set up at the place. The singers performed at the Varanda Estaiada establishment, located in the South Zone of São Paulo, this Saturday, 23. In a video that circulates on social networks, it is possible to see that the fire starts at the top of the stage. Watch the recording by clicking here or in the player below:

The fire hit the stage’s protective canvas shortly after a fireworks discharge was fired at the scene. The flames reached the ceiling and the fire soon spread, forcing the artists and band to leave the space until the situation was contained. The information is from columnist Léo Dias, from the portal metropolises.

Despite the scare, no one got hurt and the fire didn’t get bigger. When the flames were contained, the event proceeded normally and the public remained in the establishment.

