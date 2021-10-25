Sheep invade the center of the Spanish capital; watch video | World

Sheep invaded the center of the Spanish capital this Sunday (24) (see the video above) .

The passage of the herd through Madrid marks a traditional festivity that celebrates the livestock of the Iberian country and dates back to the ancient routes of the shepherds.

Last year, the celebration was canceled due to Covid-19 protocols. At the time, Spain was starting to recover after being identified as the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe.

Breeders from the north of the country migrate to the south with their herds to escape the winter that is beginning to approach in the northern hemisphere and to freeze the pastures.

Miguel Gonzalez, a 52-year-old breeder, has worked most of his life with animals and told Reuters he is proud to support traditional migration.

“We are recovering the royal routes,” said Gonzalez. “From Castilla León to Extremadura and Andalusia. That’s why we visit Madrid every year for the festival of migration.”