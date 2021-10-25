Shiba Inu (SHIB) collapses after Elon Musk says he doesn’t invest in the currency

The cryptocurrency meme Shiba Inu (SHIB), considered the main rival of Dogecoin (DOGE), took off over the weekend and reached a new all-time high of US$ 0.000044 on Sunday morning (24), according to CoinMarketCap.

The coin’s good phase, however, did not last long. Billionaire Elon Musk, bucking the trend to drive the price of shitcoins sky-high, brought SHIB down after revealing he doesn’t invest in the cryptocurrency.

Responding to the @ShibaInuHodler Twitter profile that asked how many SHIB tokens he was holding, the manager cut to the chase: “none”.

The impact of the comment sent the currency down 23% in a few hours, from $0.00004409 to a low of $0.00003423. This Monday morning (25), SHIB has already managed to recover part of the gains and is now traded at around US$ 0.00003853, but still down 7.4% in the last 24 hours.

Despite the negative performance, the cryptocurrency surprises by registering an appreciation of 422% in the last 30 days. In the week, SHIB still accumulates gains of 40%.

Although his fall on Sunday was motivated by Elon Musk, the businessman was behind Shiba Inu’s appreciation at various times of the year. The effect of his comments has always helped Shiba Inu’s price, even though he has never spoken directly about the asset until then.

Musk’s favoritism, however, is reserved for Dogecoin. He got back to talking about the cryptocurrency on Sunday after responding to a tweet by Glauber Contessoto — a Brazilian who became famous after becoming a millionaire investing in DOGE — who shared a headline saying that nearly a third of all cryptocurrency investors own Dogecoin.

“A lot of people I’ve talked to on Tesla’s production lines or building rockets at SpaceX have Doge. They are not finance experts or Silicon Valley technologists. That’s why I decided to support Doge: it looked like the people’s cryptocurrency,” Musk wrote.

Elon Musk opens the game on his cryptocurrency wallet

Another user from the crypto community took advantage of Elon Musk’s opening game about his cryptocurrency balance to ask if he owned Floki Inu (FLOKI), a shitcoin that emerged inspired by the name of the businessman’s pet.

In his final answer, Musk revealed that he only invests in three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. “As I said before, don’t bet the farm on cryptocurrencies! The real value is to build products and provide services to other human beings, not money anyway”, he concluded.