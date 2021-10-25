Should mummification history be rewritten? Scientists make surprising discovery

Until now the scientific community believed that advanced techniques such as the use of exceptionally fine linen strips and high quality resin were not used until around 1000 BC

Egyptian mummification was already advanced for more than 4,000 years, revealed scientists cited on Sunday (24) by The Guardian portal.

In 2019, the mummified body of Khuwy was found, an ancient Egyptian nobleman who lived about 4,300 years ago, whose mummy is also one of the oldest ever discovered.

The mummy is older than we thought: a new find rewrites the history books

However, the corpse was found with an exceptionally fine linen sash and high-quality resin, more sophisticated materials thought to be used only 1,000 years later.

“Until now, we thought that the mummification of the Old Empire [entre séculos XXVII e XXII a.C.] it was relatively simple, with basic desiccation, not always successful, no removal of the brain, and only occasionally with removal of the internal organs,” explains Salima Ikram, director of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo, Egypt.

“In fact, more attention was paid to the deceased’s exterior appearance than to the interior. Furthermore, the use of resins is much more limited in the Old Kingdom mummies recorded so far. This mummy is awash in resins and fabrics and makes an impression completely different from mummification,” she indicated.

© AFP 2021 / Mohamed el-Shahed Mohamed Mujahid (left), head of the Egyptian mission that discovered the tomb of the ancient Egyptian nobleman Khuwy, dating back to the 5th dynasty (2494-2345 BC), inspects the inner walls of the tomb at the Saqqara necropolis, about 35 kilometers south of capital Cairo, April 13, 2019

The discovery will be publicized during the fourth episode of the documentary series “Lost Treasures of Egypt” (“Lost Treasures of Egypt”), which will premiere on November 28 on National Geographic.

“If this is really an Old Kingdom mummy, all books on mummification and Old Kingdom history will need to be revised,” commented Ikram.

“It would completely reverse our understanding of the evolution of mummification. The materials used, their origins and the trade routes associated with them will have a drastic impact on our understanding of the Ancient Empire of Egypt.”