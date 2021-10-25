Simone and Simaria steal the show on the Teleton· TV News

Simone and Simaria took the Teleton 2021 event to the highest level of charisma on Saturday night (23). Along with Celso Portiolli and Patricia Abravanel, the duo was responsible for making the benefit attraction gain more entertainment and reaching the goal of raising R$ 30 million in donations for the AACD. But Simaria was unfiltered.

Simone’s sister threw herself on the floor when she saw the donation numbers go up, almost made Silvio Santos’ daughter fall with a risky maneuver, promised to show her breasts and even loosened her tongue when asking for contributions.

Simaria’s cleavage seemed to have been another Telethon guest, as it was so prominent on the show that it was among the most talked about topics on Twitter. The brunette promised to “show the breasts” if the fundraising goal was met. However, she charmed and put her breasts a little more to play, without showing her nipples.

“She said she was going to take the hair off her breasts. Brazil, you hit the goal. She said it and she will do it. With you, Simaria and your little breasts. Wonderful”, said Patricia Abravanel, when announcing a kind of parade on stage.

Celso Portiolli joked with the situation and put a cardboard bag over his head and said he didn’t want to see the scene because he didn’t want to “sleep in the doghouse”.

In addition to parading without the hair on her breasts, Simaria caused by celebrating the goal. After lying on the floor while asking for donations via PIX from fans, she turned Silvio Santos’ daughter, who didn’t expect to be pulled like that. The story turned into a joke and fans said it wasn’t about the Roda a Roda Jequiti.

Simaria also incorporated the sincere way of the owner of SBT and asked Alexandre Pato and Rebeca Abravanel for donations. From the screen, the couple heard the singer’s proposal: “Pato, throw the money here because you are a millionaire”.

