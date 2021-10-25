Single, Viih Tube Shows Body With New Look – Famous

Viih Tube (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The youngest single on the block,



viih tube



wasted the curves of the body this Sunday (24/10).

With the darker streaks, youtuber showed the redesigned look in



stories



of



Instagram



, while getting ready for a little Halloween party that took place this past weekend.

At the time, the ex-bbb emerged from the sheriff with the right to a hat, garter belt, handcuffs and a very tight and very short all-black dress, and even gave a strategic push, showing off her good shape on social media.

Check it out below:

Viih Tube displays a body with a new look (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

viih



left internet users crazed last Thursday (10/21), by showing off his new look.

“The phase changes and so does the hair”, wrote the digital influencer who said goodbye to blonde hair and bet on a darker color in the publication’s caption.

In the comments tab, fans did not leave for less and praised the artist’s beauty. “I’m in love,” wrote one netizen. “Wow how beautiful,” praised another. “Wow, it looks beautiful,” reinforced a third. “It’s changed too much vi,” fired a f. “How perfect,” said one follower. “T impacted”, joked an admirer. “I thought it was Maiara,” said one appreciator.

See below: