Sister of João Guilherme detonates Jade Picon after discovery of alleged betrayal

The agronomy professional, Monyque Isabella Costa, daughter of country musician Leonardo, he decided to comment on the recent controversy involving the love life of his brother, singer João Guilherme. Through comments on a celebrity instigation, the young woman detonated her former sister-in-law, digital influencer Jade Picon, declaring that the blogger didn’t communicate very well with her.

“This girl doesn’t even talk, I’m more my brother. I’m drunk, but it’s true”, wrote the professional agronomist. It is worth remembering that in July of this year, singer Leonardo gathered all of his sons and daughters-in-law to celebrate his birthday and Jade Picon was present at the celebration. Monyque Isabella is the oldest female daughter of the veteran country singer.

The 28-year-old has a degree in agronomy and international relations, Isabella has more than 200,000 followers on social networks where she shares many records with her family. The agronomist also talks a lot about agriculture with her followers. Monyque Isabella is the only daughter of singer Leonardo who chose not to pursue an artistic career.

Understand the controversy:

Recently, the influencer Jade Picon saw her personal life become the subject of several media outlets, after the participant in A Fazenda 13, Gui Araújo, revealing having had an affair with João Guilherme’s ex-girlfriend when she was still having a relationship with the singer. In an interview with journalist Hugo Gloss, Jade Picon spoke about the controversies involving her name:

“I know that a lot of people are waiting for me to demonstrate. I was exposed on national television with lines that didn’t even come out of my mouth and situations that never happened”, he started saying. The blogger also told the celebrity journalist that she would not like to comment on something involving her personal life, but “she was obliged” due to the great repercussion of the case on social networks:

“It’s really annoying to see my name involved in so much gossip since I’m single, putting together assumptions and lies to support something false – how they took photos and videos of us as friends during my relationship and create their own conclusions – often putting me in a position that I see my private life being exposed in areas that I should never come to explain to myself, but I feel obliged to bring my side of the story out of respect for everyone who knows me and accompanies me around here.”, he explained.

The blonde also said that she talked to her ex-boyfriend, João Guilherme, about the subject and that she is receiving many insults and name-calling due to the fact that she is a woman: “Gui has been a friend of our family since 2013 and I’m not going to crucify him for this exposure, but he has to stop this attitude of exposing people’s lives through his unilateral and non-consensual narrative that has been repeated within the reality and not just me! When he leaves, we’ll talk. Just like I talked to João today. All of this, boosted by the fact that I’m a woman, I received an avalanche of offenses and judgments and I will continue to receive it by stating the facts”, finished.