Slimming Remedies Can Cause Rebound and Addiction – News

“I almost went into a coma three times, but I continued to take the medication every time it was banned.” The statement by Patricia Edwirges Carvalheiro, 38, who has been using slimming drugs such as amfepramone since she was 16, reveals the complexity of the controversy surrounding anorectics, also called appetite suppressants, in Brazil.

Amphetamine-type medications—such as mazindol, fenproporex, and amfepramone—arrived as a novelty to treat obesity through appetite suppression in the late 1990s and were prescribed on a large scale, until side effects robbed the protagonism of rapid loss of weight.

In 2011, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) withdrew these three drugs from the market because it understood that the risks of use did not outweigh the benefits of the treatment, in addition to having considered them ineffective.

“[Apresentaram] absolutely unsatisfactory results in the medium and long term, in addition to bringing side effects that include the risk of dependence, increased hypertension and psychiatric problems, as well as other damage to the brain and cardiovascular system,” said the agency through a statement.

Recently, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) vetoed a 2017 law, approved by the Federal Congress, which allowed the sale and use of mazindol, femproporex, amfepramone and sibutramine under a specific medical prescription. In the understanding of the court, it is only up to Anvisa to decide on the matter.

In Patricia’s case, of the 97 kg she weighed when starting treatment with amfepramone for the first time, she lost 30 kg in one month. The weight remained for a year, with the maintenance of the medication, which was gradually withdrawn, until the so-called rebound effect appeared.

“I started getting fat again. The rebound effect without the medicine is very strong, you start to want to eat to the walls because you are so hungry. I spent a year trying to control myself with diet, food re-education and physical exercise, but the dependence caused by the drug is also emotional, amfepramone gives a great feeling of well-being and willingness to do everything, in addition to not feeling hungry some,” he says.

Since then, she has also been medicated with femproporex and sibutramine, but kept using amfepramone, which she gets through doctors who prescribe illegally or send her to laboratories that produce the formula, also illegally.

“With femproporex I get very nervous and stressed, with sibutramine I don’t lose my appetite completely,” he says.

In addition to always regaining the pounds she lost, Patricia started to live with side effects such as weakness and hypoglycemia, which led her to coma onset three times, as well as nail weakness, hair loss, vision changes, skin rashes and anxiety when stopping medications.

“In season [das crises de fraqueza que quase terminaram em coma] I worked at a company where I operated machines, I slept in the bathroom for 40 minutes because I didn’t have the strength to go back to work and when I went to the doctor, I didn’t have the strength to stand up”, she says.

Asked why she keeps using the medication, Patricia is categorical in stating that it is the only way to lose a lot of weight quickly.

“Without medication, it would take me a long time to lose weight and I wouldn’t be able to control my appetite, but the medication blocks hunger almost instantly. Anyone who takes it thinks like ‘once I lose 10 kg I’ll stop’, but it doesn’t stop”, he points out.

Contraindications

By maintaining the use of amfepramone for a long time, Patricia says that the drug alone is no longer effective, so her doctor prescribes a compound with other drugs such as laxatives, diuretics and antidepressants, so that she can have the effects of appetite loss and loss desired weight.

It turns out that drug interaction with drugs to treat depression and anxiety is one of the contraindications of amphetamine-type drugs, such as amfepramone, according to endocrinologist Nelson Vinicius Gonfinetti, from Instituto Castro and member of SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology) .

“This association is prohibited because one drug enhances the other. Weight loss pills can only be prescribed if the patient does not have any illness such as depression or anxiety, because no drug interaction is recommended during treatment”, says the specialist.

In addition, drugs are also contraindicated for hypertensive patients, people with cardiovascular problems, glaucoma, with a history of psychiatric problems, among other restrictions.

“There are many contraindications, it is a very restricted prescription, because these medications have side effects at the heart level and can worsen these other conditions”, says the doctor.

Gonfinetti highlights that drugs such as amfepramone, mazindol, femproporex and sibutramine act on the central nervous system, in the hypothalamus, to inhibit hunger and, in general, all have the characteristic of losing their effect over time.

“This fattening effect after stopping the medicine is expected. We have to understand obesity as a chronic disease, it is not a disease in which you take an antibiotic and have a cure. It’s like high blood pressure and diabetes, while you give the medication, they are under control, when you take the medication, they come back. So in obesity we will always deal with this, if you stop the medication, the person will gain weight again”, says the doctor.

Controversies

Although Anvisa has stated, through a note, that the 2011 decision was based on 170 scientific papers, in addition to technical discussions, including with other regulatory agencies in the world, the SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism) considers that the reasons for the suspension of the drugs remain unknown.

“Because there was no study or new data related to the drugs amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol that would justify the revocation of the records at that time,” said SBEM in a statement.

On the other hand, the note from Anvisa indicates that since 2011 there is no new data and that no laboratory has presented clinical studies that attribute a favorable situation to the use of these drugs.

Despite this, the society believes that the STF rightly decided to preserve the prerogatives of Anvisa by overturning the 2017 law, which once again allowed the commercialization of anorectics.

“What [a Anvisa] fulfill your role carefully, not incurring in sweeping resolutions, such as the one in 2011, which brought confusion to the population and jeopardized your role so noble and, so far, exemplary, in decisions related to medicines and vaccines for the Covid-19”, concludes the note.

Like Anvisa, SBEM maintained the recommendation for the use of sibutramine, according to the maximum dosage established, with limitation of treatment time, signature of a Term of Responsibility by the prescribing physician and the patient’s Term of Awareness for the use of the medication .

Alternatives beyond sibutramine

The impasse between Anvisa and SBEM reveals the lack of consensus between the medical and scientific community regarding the use of medicines. For society, the prohibition of these drugs can hinder an efficient treatment of patients with BMI (body mass index) above or equal to 30, which defines an obese person, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

“Many patients, due to biological characteristics, find it difficult to reduce their intake, and anti-obesity medications allow for lower food consumption, with consequent weight loss,” says the note from SBEM. “Obesity is a multifactorial, chronic, progressive and recurrent disease. Not neglecting the importance of physical activity, reducing caloric intake in order to generate a negative energy balance is the basis for the treatment of this disease”.

In addition, the society emphasizes that these drugs are anorectic similar to phentermine, prescribed for the treatment of obesity in the United States, where amfepramone is also approved.

Endocrinologist Nelson Vinicius Gonfinetti points out that, in addition to sibutramine, the other drug available in Brazil to suppress appetite is liraglutide, administered by injection.

“But it’s a very expensive medication and many people can’t keep using it, those that were banned have the lowest cost.”