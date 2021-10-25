Solange and Valentina release the verb about the size of Tiago’s penis

As you all know, James Piquilo had surgery to make the penis with more volume and this was the subject for months out here, also becoming the agenda in The Farm 2021. Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla, who have already become sexually involved with the pawn, betrayed the artist’s intimacy.

The conversation began with the ex-model remembering that Tati Quebra Barraco was trying to kill a fly and hit the spot – with a pillow – in the surgical area. James commented: “We men suffer. Anything hurts. I was sorry and I thought ‘I’m not going to say that it hurt a lot’, but it hurt a lot”.

Solange wanted to know how is this physical therapy so talked about by the ex and had her answer: “Forward, down, up… You do 12 minutes every day”. Valentina also found that he was able to have sex 30 days after the operation and that he had no pain, just a foreign body sensation.

That’s when the eternal muse of the Gugu Bathtub hinted that Tiago’s “document” was already big: “But just between us… I don’t remember you needing [da cirurgia], not”. The girl with the pink hair agreed: “I think so too”. Tânia Mara’s boyfriend was embarrassed: “You guys are too silly. you are having fun”.

Bil Araújo laughed at the confessions: “Another one here on the radio A Fazenda 13.”. Tati Quebra Barraco, Marina Ferrari, Gui Araújo, Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades were nearby and enjoyed the gossip.

Valentina Francavilla was not relieved and gave the reputation of seducer of Tiago Piquilo, with whom he became involved approximately 15 years ago: “He is a stud. It has this face, but it’s a pest. He’s seductive, he only picks up women. From his past I know about five. Eat quiet”. Solange added: “just famous and big woman”.

