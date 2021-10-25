SP announces new Selection Process to work in Pederneiras health units

The selection is intended to select professionals with higher and intermediate levels in different areas; see what they are and how to compete

The Regional State Health Foundation of the Bauru Region (Fersb), in the state of São Paulo, in partnership with GSA Consultoria e Pesquisa in Public Institutions, made public the realization of its new Public Selection Process, to work in the Health Units of the municipality of Pederneiras to fill vacancies for its staff and create a reserve register.

Vacancies are available for professionals with higher and secondary education as follows:

Medium: community health agent (2);

community health agent (2); Medium and technical: oral health assistant;

oral health assistant; Higher: family health strategy physician (2); and pharmacist.

The positions have a workload of 20 to 40 hours per week, with remuneration from R$1,368.13 to R$12,703.44, plus the addition of food stamps in the amount equivalent to R$400.00 and transportation vouchers.

To participate, the candidate must have Brazilian or Portuguese nationality and, in the case of Portuguese nationality, be supported by the status of equality between Brazilians and Portuguese, with recognition of the enjoyment of political rights; to be in full exercise of civil and political rights; being up to date with electoral obligations and, in the case of a male candidate, also with the military; have the requirements required for the exercise of the position of your registration; be at least 18 years old on the contract date; have physical and mental fitness to exercise the duties of the position; not having suffered, in the exercise of public function, a penalty incompatible with being hired in public office; not have any other employment or academic relationship that conflicts with your role and working hours at Fersb; and not hold any public office, with the exception of those permitted by law, so that there is no illegal accumulation of positions, as well as not receiving retirement from any public entity.

Within the total of functions, there are exclusive vacancies for people with disabilities.

Enrollment:

Applications will be made exclusively via the internet from 8:00 am on October 23 to 11:59 pm on November 7, 2021, observing the official Brasília time, through the GSA Concursos website. Registration will be confirmed upon payment of a fee of R$34.00 to R$44.00.

There will be a total exemption from the registration fee for the candidate who is registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), from October 25, 2021 to October 29, 2021.

Evaluation:

The evaluation will have an objective test distributed by knowledge areas. The tests will consist of 60 questions worth 100 points, with knowledge, in general, of the Portuguese language, notions of public health, basic computer skills, and specific knowledge. The test is scheduled to be applied in Pederneiras, on the scheduled date of and November 21, 2021.

Validity:

The Selection Process will be valid for one year, and may be extended for an equal period from the date of approval of the event, at Fersb’s discretion.

Additional information can be obtained through the complete notice on our website.