Spending Ceiling Crash Creates Fiscal Trap for Next President – Economy

BRASILIA – In the name of its re-election attempt, the government Jair Bolsonaro stamped the dismantling in the spending ceiling rule – which limits the growth of government spending to inflation. But it could end up creating a fiscal trap to be disarmed by the next president – who could be Bolsonaro himself – as early as January 2023.

Almost half the amount of at least R$400 to be paid in the Brazil Aid, the new replacement social program for Bolsa Família, will be on a temporary basis and will end together with the current administration, leaving families already in a vulnerable situation exposed to an abrupt cut in household income.

Experts point out that the next president is unlikely to be able to halve the value of the benefit at the beginning of the government, creating pressure for the expenditure to become permanent.

The government and leaders of the Centrão, with the approval of the Minister of Finance, Paulo Guedes, sponsored a change in the ceiling rule to open a space of more than BRL 80 billion in the budget. But this space should not only go to Auxílio Brasil – it will be taken up by other expenses.

In addition to the increase in spending, the perception of greater risk to the sustainability of public accounts will make the public debt interest account more expensive, a combination of factors that could be converted into a fiscal bomb for the successor of Bolsonaro.

Fees

With Auxílio Brasil boosted and the certainty of an injection of expenses in 2022, the central bank must need to climb more the basic interest rate, the Selic, to keep the reins on inflation. Economists already project that the Selic will go to something closer to 11%, and this rate guides a good part of the cost of public debt.

At the Ministry of Economy, even members of the economic team privately point out that, with the break in the ceiling, the government will end up having to pay two Aids Brazil: to the beneficiary families and another one generated by the higher cost of interest on the debt.

The chief economist of XP Investimentos, Caio Megale, estimates that the additional increase in the Selic to the 11% level should cost around R$ 70 billion in interest expenses in 12 months. “There are two Bolsa Família programs”, he says.

For Megale, who was already part of Guedes’ team, XP’s new projections indicate that the change in the fiscal regime will end up being counterproductive, as it will result in a most depreciated exchange rate and higher inflation. The combination of interest rates and high inflation is expected to slow down growth even further and affect the income of families initially benefiting from the increase in transfers.

With the higher dollar, close to R$ 5.70, a new round of rising fuel prices by Petrobras is expected in the next few days. President Jair Bolsonaro himself has anticipated the problem and warned his supporters. That is why the decision to also guarantee the diesel allowance, equally at R$ 400 per month, with the space opened in the Budget by the decision to loosen the spending ceiling.

Carlos Kawall, former secretary of the National Treasury and now director of ASA Investments, recalls that former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) abandoned the pillars of Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) in 2014, in order to be re-elected, and succeeded in securing another term, but ended up throwing Brazil into a deep recession. “We’ve already seen this movie.”

With the anticipation of clashes around the ceiling, Kawall believes that 2023 will be less uncertain, but he reckons that the next president will hardly be able to reduce Auxílio Brasil to less than R$400.

“This means that we now have a growth in spending in relation to GDP that has become permanent. Do you think someone cuts the Bolsa Família? Obviously not. It’s an expense component that won’t drop anymore,” he says. For him, it is likely that Bolsonaro’s successor, or himself in an eventual second term, will have to raise taxes at the beginning of the government to try to rebalance the accounts.

Commitment

Experts point out that the fiscal framework is essential, but the most relevant is that the policy driver is committed to complying with it. The dismantling of the roof became clear after Guedes said he needed a “spending license” to pay for the Aid in the amount determined by Bolsonaro.

The mood in the market is that the ceiling died when it stopped being a reference as fiscal policy anchor. Instead of restricting spending and encouraging the review of other less efficient policies to make room for new programs, they changed the rule so that more expenses could be accommodated without looking at what already exists today.

One of the creators of the spending cap, the Insper researcher Marcos Mendes, says that if the next president is committed to fiscal responsibility, he will have to start from scratch. “The market will not live in an eternal crisis, sinking every day. It will settle at a worse level. But that’s not why it’s resolved,” he says.

According to him, the development between now and the end of the year will depend on a damage containment policy, with articulation of a Treasury defense policy and resistance to avoid approval of new expenses.

Kawall, however, is concerned about the economic team’s resilience to more spending going forward. Of the 23 government ministries, only one fights to close the safe, and for that it needs instruments.

“It’s no use being in the trench and not having a gun in your hand for the fight. Funchal was in the trench (Bruno Funchal, Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget, who resigned). The general is at the Planalto Palace and what he did was take the weapon out of his hand”, says the economist. According to him, the change leaves the economic team “sold to the enemy”.