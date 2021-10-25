Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The latest Covid-19 outbreak in China spreads and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:) cuts growth forecasts for the world’s second-largest economy next year. President Jair Bolsonaro defends Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. Facebook (NASDAQ:) (SA:) will report earnings after the close, in a time of heightened market and regulatory scrutiny from the social media giant. US stocks are expected to rise further despite reports by Democrats implementing a wealth tax. Europe’s economy is slowing and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s efforts to get rid of a troubled bank have derailed. Prices continue to rise.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, October 25th.

1. Covid-19 outbreak in China spreads

China said its latest Covid-19 outbreak has spread to 11 of its 23 provinces, raising the specter of new blockades as it continues its “zero tolerance” approach to the disease.

China is one of the few remaining countries to pursue an approach that routinely imposes economically harmful roadblocks to stop the spread of the disease. Most other countries now allow controlled spread within the community, mitigated by social distance and vaccination regulations.

The number of cases remains low in the current outbreak, but the summer outbreaks in China have pushed much of the economy back into contraction. Goldman Sachs over the weekend cut its forecast for Chinese growth next year from 5.6% to 5.2%.

Chinese markets remained broadly positive on Monday after the miraculous evasion and suspicion of China’s Evergrande default on Friday.

2. Together until the end

President Jair Bolsonaro stated that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes will leave the government along with him. The statement was made as a defense of the economist’s continuity in the ministry, after Guedes was criticized by politicians and specialists for the government’s decision to break the spending ceiling to finance the R$400 Brazilian Aid.

Guedes once again defended that the approval of the reforms in progress in Congress, especially the Income Tax, would be enough for the new Bolsa Família to be paid and the spending ceiling respected.

On criticism that the government was taking a populist turn, Guedes said that in fact, Bolsonaro would be “popular”. “The reformulation of the ceiling is technically correct, but it is evident that they will say it is opportunism”, stated the minister.

3. The American stock market

US equity markets are expected to open modestly higher but will likely remain unstable until Big Tech’s balance sheets are released this week. Alphabet (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:) will follow Facebook on Tuesday, while Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:) reports on Thursday.

Facebook shares have fallen 15% in the past two months amid concerns over governance and near-term revenue prospects. The latter is in particular focus after rival Snap (NYSE:) reported weak third-quarter revenue due to changes to Apple’s privacy settings (NASDAQ: (SA:)), which left advertisers unable to target ads on Apple devices. brand and therefore less willing to pay to place them.

At 8:11 am, 100 futures were up 0.17%, while futures on and on were up 0.01% and 0.09%, respectively.

There were few reports over the weekend that Democratic lawmakers are moving closer to a deal on tax increases to fund their spending programs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that the proposals are likely to include a tax on unrealized equity gains above a certain threshold.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include PayPal (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Pinterest (NYSE: ), after the former said there are no ongoing negotiations for the two to merge.

4. Europe works at the end of the year

Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, is facing “a tough quarter,” according to the Ifo research institute, whose German business confidence index fell for the fourth straight month on Thursday. The business climate index fell to its lowest level in six months in October as more and more of the country’s manufacturing sector falls victim to shortages in components – particularly semiconductors.

Across the Baltic, Swedish Volvo was forced to downsize its IPO amid concerns about the chip problem and its Chinese majority ownership. The automaker is a unit of Geely Automotive.

There was bad news from other parts of Europe as well, with the Bank of Spain reportedly lowering its growth forecasts for this year and next, and with negotiations between the Italian government and Unicredit (MI:) on the sale of the bank collapsing. Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MI:).

5. The oil market tightens even more

Crude oil prices started the week on a firm basis, with surcharges for cash delivery approaching some of the highest in years.

The degree of so-called ‘backwardation’ – the premium on futures contracts that is paid for immediate delivery – is now close to an all-time high, with the April futures contract trading at least $5 below the physical spot price.

These dynamics are usually interpreted as bullish signals, reflecting strong real demand. Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate that global demand is now back to 99 million barrels a day, effectively erasing the slump in demand caused by the pandemic.

At 8:15 am, US oil futures were up 0.92% to $84.53, while the US oil futures rose 0.74% to $85.27 a barrel.